Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th results 2019 declared, pass percentage in Science, Commerce touches above 85%

Assam AHSEC HS results 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the results of Class 12 examinations on Saturday, May 25 at 9 am. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites ahsec.nic.in, assamresults.in, assamonline.in.

Advertising

Indian athlete Hima Das has secured first division in the HSSLC examination.

Ashim Sarkar has obtained first position in Commerce stream with 474 marks. Syan Mazumdar and Bitupan Arandhara jointly topped from Science stream with 478 marks. Khushboo Firdous has secured the first position in Arts stream with 478 marks.

Read | Assam Board 12th HS Result 2019 declared: When and where to check AHSEC results online

Advertising

A total of 75.14 per cent students cleared the Arts stream examination successfully. Out of 17,797 students who appeared for the Commerce examination, 87.59 per cent have passed it. The pass percentage for 36,469 students who appeared for the Science examination is 86.59 per cent.

LIVE UPDATES | AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2019

The results are available at the websites hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in, indiaresults.com, knowyourresult.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha, exametc.com, schools9.com, assamresults.in, iresults.net, eduassam.com, assam.shiksha, assamonline.in.

The board is going has declared the results within 71 days from the completion of examination on March 14, 2019.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has also introduced a mobile application through which students can check their results for HSLC and High Madrassa exams. Students can also check the results through several other results apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

This year, the Assam Board Class 10 result 2019 was declared on May 15. A total of 60.23 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, with the pass percentage of male stood at 62.69 per cent and female at 57.99 per cent. Meghashree Bora emerged as the topper with 594 marks followed by Pratyasha Medhi and Chinmoy Hazarika with 593 marks.