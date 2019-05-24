Assam board AHSEC HS 12th results 2019: When and where to check

Assam board AHSEC HS results 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the results of Class 12 examinations on Saturday, May 25 at 9 am. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

This year, a total of 2,42,843 candidates have appeared for the AHSEC HSC exam, out of which 1,86,187 candidates appeared under arts stream, 37,455 candidates under science stream, 18,291 candidates under commerce stream, and 910 candidates under the vocational stream.

AHSEC HS 12th results 2019: Websites to check

Once declared, the results will be available at the websites hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in, indiaresults.com, knowyourresult.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha, exametc.com, schools9.com, assamresults.in, iresults.net, eduassam.com, assam.shiksha, assamonline.in.

AHSEC HS 12th results 2019 via app

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has also introduced a mobile application through which students can check their results for HS Class 12 examinations. Students can also check the results through several other results apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via the app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number

This year, the Assam Board Class 10 result 2019 was declared on May 15. A total of 60.23 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, with the pass percentage of male stood at 62.69 per cent and female at 57.99 per cent. Meghashree Bora emerged as the topper with 594 marks followed by Pratyasha Medhi and Chinmoy Hazarika with 593 marks.