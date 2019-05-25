AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2019 @ahsec.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results today at 9 am, available at ahsec.nic.in

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2019 @ahsec.nic.in, www.assamonline.in LIVE Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the results of Class 12 examinations on Saturday, May 25 at 9 am. A total of 2.42 lakh candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

The results of Class 12 examination will be available at the official websites at 9 am. The board will conduct a press conference at 11 am, and the students can collect the mark sheets from the board office on that day.

AHSEC HS 12th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Class 12 result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, a total of 2,42,843 candidates have appeared for the AHSEC HSC exam, out of which 1,86,187 candidates appeared under arts stream, 37,455 candidates under science stream, 18,291 candidates under commerce stream, and 910 candidates under the vocational stream.