AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2019 @ahsec.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results today at 9 am, available at ahsec.nic.in

AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2019 @ahsec.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results today at 9 am, available at ahsec.nic.in

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2019 @ahsec.nic.in, www.assamonline.in, www.resultsassam.nic.in, www.assamresults.in LIVE Updates: A total of 2.42 lakh candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in, indiaresults.com

Assam Board HS 12th Result 2019 Live: The students can check the results through the websites hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in, indiaresults.com. Representational Image/ Express photo by Tora Agarwala 

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2019 @ahsec.nic.in, www.assamonline.in LIVE Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the results of Class 12 examinations on Saturday, May 25 at 9 am. A total of 2.42 lakh candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

The results of Class 12 examination will be available at the official websites at 9 am. The board will conduct a press conference at 11 am, and the students can collect the mark sheets from the board office on that day.

AHSEC HS 12th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Class 12 result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, a total of 2,42,843 candidates have appeared for the AHSEC HSC exam, out of which 1,86,187 candidates appeared under arts stream, 37,455 candidates under science stream, 18,291 candidates under commerce stream, and 910 candidates under the vocational stream.

Live Blog

Assam AHSEC HS 12th results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be available at these websites hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in shortly, check updates

AHSEC HS result 2019 via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

AHSEC HS 12th results 2019 LIVE: This year, the Assam Board Class 10 result 2019 was declared on May 15. A total of 60.23 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, with the pass percentage of male stood at 62.69 per cent and female at 57.99 per cent. Meghashree Bora emerged as the topper with 594 marks followed by Pratyasha Medhi and Chinmoy Hazarika with 593 marks.

The candidates can also check the results through app. Students can also check the results through several other results apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via the app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

