Assam Board HS 12th Result 2021: When and where to check

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2021: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the results for the class 12 board examination of the academic year 2020-2021 on July 31 at 9 am. Students may check their results on the official website of AHSEC ahsec.nic.in or at resultsassam.nic.in.

On June 18, 2021, Assam cancelled the board examinations for both classes 10 and 12. The Education Minister of the state, Ranoj Pegu said that the Assam government cancelled the state board examinations on account of the second wave of the pandemic. The announcement comes after mounting pressure on the government to cancel the exam on health and safety grounds. Exams were initially scheduled for May 11, after which the government postponed them. While on June 8, the government had said that the exams will be held in the first two weeks of August, students took Twitter to demand the cancelation of exams. Approximately seven lakh students, out of which 2.5 lakh were from Class 12.

Assam Board AHSEC class 12 results: When and where to check?

Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of AHSEC ahsec.nic.in. Click on the tab for the result of class 12, 2021. Enter the necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

To check the result via SMS, students need to type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263 and they will get their result as an SMS alert.

If students unable to check the result through the website-ahsec.nic.in, they can download the board’s official app- ‘Upolobdha’ which if translated to English means ‘available’. The results will be available here for students to check. To check the result from here students are supposed to download the app from the play store, open the app and enter their mobile number, roll code/roll number and verification code. The result will appear on the screen.

The education minister of the state said that this year two committees would be formed to carry out the evaluation – one for class 10, which falls under the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), and the other for Class 12, which falls under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The committees would decide the modalities for record-based evaluation within a week and the result should be declared by July 31.

In 2020, the commerce stream has shown the best performance with an 88.18 per cent pass percentage. Last year, AHSEC’s science stream has scored the second spot with the pass percentage of 88.06 while in arts only 78.28 per cent of students could pass. The arts stream, despite showing good performance in the past three years, still remained the lowest performer of the year 2020 by securing a pass percentage of 78.82 per cent. For the science stream, the jump has been from 85.74 per cent in 2018, 86.59 per cent in 2019, and 88.06 per cent in 2020.

The state recorded a 78.28 per cent passing percentage in the AHSEC exams, with girls outperforming the boys. Out of the 91,520 female students, 74,543 cleared the exams and the passing percentage was recorded to be above 80. Meanwhile, 76,847 male candidates appeared in the exams and out of which 57,254 cleared the exams