Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th result 2021 date and time

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will publish the result of HS or class 12 results on July 31. Students may check their results on the official website of AHSEC ahsec.nic.in or at resultsassam.nic.in. Registered candidates are advised to keep on checking the site for getting regular updates regarding the results.

The much-delayed AHSEC class 12 final examinations will take place between July to August. The examinations for class 12 were scheduled to start on May 12 but were indefinitely postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 7 lakh students are meant to appear for the board exams, out of which 2.5 lakh students are of Class 12. Examination centers across the state and other venues were scouted to maintain COVID-19 protocols while holding the exams and to maintain social-distancing norms.

Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of AHSEC ahsec.nic.in. Click on the tab for the result of class 12, 2021. Enter the necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

In 2020, the commerce stream has shown the best performance with 88.18 per cent pass percentage. Commerce continues to remain the best stream with the highest pass percentage for three consecutive years. Last year, AHSEC’s science stream has scored the second spot with the pass percentage of 88.06 while in arts only 78.28 per cent students could pass.

The arts stream, despite showing good performance in the past three years, 78.28 per cent in 2020, 75.14 per cent in 2019, and 74.68 per cent in 2018, still remained the lowest performer of the year 2020. In commerce, the pass percentage jumped from 84.64 per cent in 2018 to 87.59 per cent in 2019 and 88.18 per cent in 2020. For the science stream, the jump has been from 85.74 per cent in 2018, 86.59 per cent in 2019, and 88.06 per cent in 2020.