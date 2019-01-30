Assam Board AHSEC admit card released, 2.42 lakh students to appear

Assam Board HSC admit card 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the admit card for the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations on Wednesday, January 30. The schools can collect the admit card from the board office. The hall ticket will also be sent through post to some schools in distant locations, as requested.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Kamal Gogoi, secretary AHSEC said, “The board has started the process of distributing admit card from Wednesday. There are some schools in distant locations where the admit card will be sent via posts, as requested.”

This year, a total of 2.42 lakh candidates are appearing for the Assam Board examinations that will begin from February 12 with English subject. “There is a sharp fall of students appearing for the board examinations this year over the last two to three years. Last year, over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the board examinations while in 2017, it was 2.5 lakh,” AHSEC secretary said.

The board said that it has taken all measures to prevent any sort of malpractices in the exams. “There will be CCTV surveillance in every centre, and the jammer will be installed in sensitive centres,” said AHSEC secretary.

“After meeting with state CID recently, the board has given the list of centres which is quite sensitive. A special team has been formed with members from board and CID to keep a vigil on sensitive centres especially,” said Kamal Gogoi.

Assam Board HSC final program: Check date sheet

February 12 – English (morning)

February 14 – Chemistry/Business studies (afternoon)

February 15 – general foundation course (morning)

February 16 – Advanced language/Arabic/Persian/Sanskrit (afternoon)

February 18 – Physics/accountancy/political science/elective paper IV (afternoon)

February 21 – Mathematics (morning), Advanced Sanskrit/elective paper V (vocational) (afternoon)

February 23 – Biology/education/commercial mathematics and statics (morning)/ IT/ITeS/ Retail Trade (afternoon)

February 25 – Modern Indian languages/alternative English (afternoon)

February 27 – Logic and philosophy/Psychology/Insurance (morning) Fine Arts (afternoon)

February 28 – Elective paper VI (vocational) (afternoon)

March 1 – Economics (afternoon)

March 2 – Music (group A) (morning, Home science (afternoon)

March 5 – Computer science and application (morning), entrepreneurship development (afternoon)

March 7 – Geography/geology/banking (morning), multimedia and web technology (afternoon)

March 9 – Anthropology/Sociology/Salesmanship and advertising (morning), Music group B (afternoon)

March 12 – Statistics (morning)

March 14 – Biotechnology/History/Economic Geography (morning), Group C (afternoon)

The Higher Secondary examinations will be concluded on March 14.