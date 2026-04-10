Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2026: Websites to check marks – asseb.in, sebaonline.org

Assam SEBA Board HSLC Result 2026 Direct Link: To check your HSLC Class 10 result first visit the official SEBA or ASSEB website at sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and assamresult.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 10:23 AM IST
SEBA Class 10 HSLC resultsAssam board Class 10th result websites (Screengrab from official Assam Board website asseb.in)
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ASSEB Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board will announce the Class 10 Division 1 Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) examination results for 2026 today at 10:30 am. Following the declaration of the HSLC results, students will be able to check and download their Class 10 marksheets from the official websites — asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and assamresult.in. SEBA 2026 Class 10 marksheets will also be accessible via DigiLocker at result.digilocker.gov.in as well as through the ASSEB mobile app.

Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: How to check & download Assam class 10 scorecards Candidates will be able to check their Class 10 HSLC results online on the official portal of the ASSEB at asseb.in and site.sebaonline.org.

The exams were conducted by ASSEB from February 10 to February 27, 2026. The exams were conducted in two shifts, from 9 am t0 12 noon and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Most of the exams were for a duration of three hours. 

Read More | Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: How to download Class 10 scorecards online, via app?

Assam board HSLC results Class 10 Official websites to check Class 10 HSLC results. Screengrab taken from site.sebaonline.org.

Students will need to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to be able to pass their HSLC exams. Those who do not meet this criterion will have to appear for the compartment exams. The schedule for these exams is expected to be released soon on the official websites. For more information on the SEBA Class 10 matric result, students can check the IE Education portal.

Assam Board HSLC Class 10 results SEBA HSLC Class 10 results: Check previous years’ pass percentage (Representative Image/AI)

To check your HSLC Class 10 result first visit the official SEBA or ASSEB website at site.sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and ahsec.assam.gov.in. Next, find the tab titled ‘HSLC result 2026’. After clicking on it, fill all the details needed carefully. Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can save it or screenshot it for future references. 

HSLC Assam Board exams results Assam Board Class 10 results: How to check the scorecard? (Representative Image/AI)

Last year the HSLC compartment exams were conducted from May 23 to May 29, 2025. The result was announced on June 16, 2025. As per SEBA guidelines, the compartmental exams last year were open only for those students who had failed in a maximum of three subjects but had secured at least 170 marks in total. The compartment exams covered only the theory portion.

Assam Board HSLC SEBA Class 10 exams Assam Board Class 10 HSLC results: Check passing criteria (Representative Image/AI)

In 2025, the Assam Board had conducted the Class 10 HSLC theory examinations from February 15 to March 3, while the practical exams were conducted earlier on January 21 and 22, 2026. Around more than four lakh students had appeared for the exam, and out of them a total of 2,70,471 candidates qualified, bringing the overall pass percentage to 63.98 per cent.

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In 2024, the Class 10 exams were scheduled from February 16 to March 4, 2024 and the result was declared on April 20, 2024. The overall pass percentage stood at 75.7%. 

 

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