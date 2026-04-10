Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2026: Websites to check marks – asseb.in, sebaonline.org

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ASSEB Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board will announce the Class 10 Division 1 Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) examination results for 2026 today at 10:30 am. Following the declaration of the HSLC results, students will be able to check and download their Class 10 marksheets from the official websites — asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and assamresult.in. SEBA 2026 Class 10 marksheets will also be accessible via DigiLocker at result.digilocker.gov.in as well as through the ASSEB mobile app.
Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here
The exams were conducted by ASSEB from February 10 to February 27, 2026. The exams were conducted in two shifts, from 9 am t0 12 noon and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Most of the exams were for a duration of three hours.
Read More | Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: How to download Class 10 scorecards online, via app?
Students will need to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to be able to pass their HSLC exams. Those who do not meet this criterion will have to appear for the compartment exams. The schedule for these exams is expected to be released soon on the official websites. For more information on the SEBA Class 10 matric result, students can check the IE Education portal.
To check your HSLC Class 10 result first visit the official SEBA or ASSEB website at site.sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and ahsec.assam.gov.in. Next, find the tab titled ‘HSLC result 2026’. After clicking on it, fill all the details needed carefully. Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can save it or screenshot it for future references.
Last year the HSLC compartment exams were conducted from May 23 to May 29, 2025. The result was announced on June 16, 2025. As per SEBA guidelines, the compartmental exams last year were open only for those students who had failed in a maximum of three subjects but had secured at least 170 marks in total. The compartment exams covered only the theory portion.
In 2025, the Assam Board had conducted the Class 10 HSLC theory examinations from February 15 to March 3, while the practical exams were conducted earlier on January 21 and 22, 2026. Around more than four lakh students had appeared for the exam, and out of them a total of 2,70,471 candidates qualified, bringing the overall pass percentage to 63.98 per cent.
In 2024, the Class 10 exams were scheduled from February 16 to March 4, 2024 and the result was declared on April 20, 2024. The overall pass percentage stood at 75.7%.