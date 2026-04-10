Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2026: Websites to check marks – asseb.in, sebaonline.org

ASSEB Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board will announce the Class 10 Division 1 Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) examination results for 2026 today at 10:30 am. Following the declaration of the HSLC results, students will be able to check and download their Class 10 marksheets from the official websites — asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and assamresult.in. SEBA 2026 Class 10 marksheets will also be accessible via DigiLocker at result.digilocker.gov.in as well as through the ASSEB mobile app.

Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

Candidates will be able to check their Class 10 HSLC results online on the official portal of the ASSEB at asseb.in and site.sebaonline.org. Candidates will be able to check their Class 10 HSLC results online on the official portal of the ASSEB at asseb.in and site.sebaonline.org.

The exams were conducted by ASSEB from February 10 to February 27, 2026. The exams were conducted in two shifts, from 9 am t0 12 noon and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Most of the exams were for a duration of three hours.