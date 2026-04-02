Assam Board 2026 Results: When is Matric and HS results? What we know

Assam Board 2026 Class 10, 12 Results: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and Class 12 Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) exam results for 2026 this month, with timelines now informally indicated by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaign rally. Assembly election is scheduled for April 9. According to the Chief Minister’s statement, the ASSEB Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Matric results are likely to be declared after April 10, while the Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) results may be announced before April 20. Meanwhile, the Rongali Bihu or the Bohag Bihu, will be celebrated on April 14-15.

School Holidays in April 2026

Once released, students who appeared for the Assam board Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be able to check their results on the official websites — asseb.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, and assamresult.in.

Assam board Class 10 exams and result trends over the years

The Class 10 matric exams for 2026 took place from February 10 to February 27.

Last year, the Assam Board conducted the Class 10 HSLC theory examinations from February 15 to March 3, while the practical exams were held earlier on January 21 and 22. Of the more than four lakh students who appeared for the exam, a total of 2,70,471 candidates cleared it, taking the overall pass percentage to 63.98 per cent. Last year, the Assam board Class 10 results were announced on April 11.

In 2024, the results were declared on April 20. Earlier, results were released on May 22, 2023, June 7, 2022, and July 29 in 2021.

Assam board Class 12 exams and result trends over the years

The ASSEB Class 12 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 11 to March 16.

Last year, the board held the exams from February 13 to March 17, with practicals conducted from January 29 to February 10. The Assam board HS results last year were declared on April 30. A total of 3,02,420 students registered across streams — Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational. The Arts stream had the highest number of candidates at 2,30,091, followed by Science with 57,724 students, Commerce with 17,869, and Vocational Education with 1,241 students. In terms of performance, the Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 81.03%, while Science saw 84.88% of students clearing the exam. The Commerce stream registered a pass rate of 82.18%, and the Vocational stream reported 68.55% students passing.

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In 2024, results were announced on May 9. Earlier, results were declared on June 6, 2023, June 27, 2022, and July 31, 2021.