Assam ASOS HSC datesheet released, check schedule

Assam ASOS HSC datesheet: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will conduct the ASOS Class 12 examination from May 14. The candidates can download the datesheet from the official website- ahsec.nic.in

Assam ASOS HSC datesheet: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the final exam datesheet for the open school higher secondary school certificate or Assam Board class 12 exam timetable on its official website – ahsec.nic.in. The examination will begin from May 14, 2019.

Candidates can check the datesheet on the official website.

Assam ASOS HSC datesheet 2019: Check schedule

English- May 14

Physics/ Accountancy- May 15

Political Science/ Mass Communication- May 16

Chemistry / Psychology- May 17

Assamese / Bengali / Bodo- May 20

Environmental Science- May 21

Business Studies- May 22

Economics /Biology- May 24

Home Science- May 25

Geography- May 27

Mathematics / Painting- May 28

Data Entry Operation- May 29

Computer Science- May 30

Assam Board open school HSC final program: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘HSC Final Exam Program 2019’

Step 3: A new page will open, on the new page check datesheet

Step 4: Download datesheet and take print out

The State Open School, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council conducted the examination twice a year.

