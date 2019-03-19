Assam ASOS HSC datesheet released, check schedule

Assam ASOS HSC datesheet: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has released the final exam datesheet for the open school higher secondary school certificate or Assam Board class 12 exam timetable on its official website – ahsec.nic.in. The examination will begin from May 14, 2019.
Candidates can check the datesheet on the official website.
Assam ASOS HSC datesheet 2019: Check schedule
English- May 14
Physics/ Accountancy- May 15
Political Science/ Mass Communication- May 16
Chemistry / Psychology- May 17
Assamese / Bengali / Bodo- May 20
Environmental Science- May 21
Business Studies- May 22
Economics /Biology- May 24
Home Science- May 25
Geography- May 27
Mathematics / Painting- May 28
Data Entry Operation- May 29
Computer Science- May 30
Assam Board open school HSC final program: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – ahsec.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘HSC Final Exam Program 2019’
Step 3: A new page will open, on the new page check datesheet
Step 4: Download datesheet and take print out
The State Open School, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council conducted the examination twice a year.