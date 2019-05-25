AHSEC Assam Board 12th Result 2019: How to check marks online?

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the result of Assam Board class 12 exams today, May 25 (Saturday), 2019. The result will be available at the official website, ahsec.nic.in. Students can download their result from 9 am onwards.

LIVE UPDATES | AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2019

Advertising

Over 2.5 lakh students who appeared for the exams were conducted from February 12 to March 14, 2019 across 826 exam centres are awaiting the result. As the number of candidates is high there might be heavy traffic expected on the website, to stay ahead of the same, students need to follow these steps.

Assam AHSEC HSE class 12 result 2019 updates

Assam AHSEC HS class 12 result 2019: Check via mobile-app

The Assam Board has launched an official mobile-based application called ‘upolobdha’ which if translated to English means ‘available’. The results will be available here for students to check. To check result from here students can follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit play store in your android phone

Step 2: Type Upolobdha, download the app

Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number

READ | When and where to check Assam AHSEC HS 12th results 2019

Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code given

Step 5: Result will be available

Advertising

Assam AHSEC HS class 12 result 2019: How to check via SMS

To check the result via SMS, students need to type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263 and they will get their result as an SMS alert.

Assam AHSEC HS class 12 result 2019: How to check on websites

Step 1: Visit the official website, ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSC result 2019’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Fill in roll number and date of birth (as asked)

Step 5: Result will appear

The Assam Board class 12 result for all three streams, commerce, arts and Science will be available at the website. Last year, Science stream students had the best pass percentage of 85.74 per cent followed by Commerce where the pass percentage was 84.64 per cent and Arts students had the least pass percentage at 74.68 per cent.