Assam AHSEC HS results 2019: Websites to check

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the results of Class 12 examinations today. The students who had appeared for their Higher Secondary examination can check the results through the websites hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in, indiaresults.com. A total of 186279 students appeared from the Arts stream while in Commerce, it is 18297. In the science stream, as many as 37468 students had given Assam HS exam while just 910 students appeared from Vocational stream.

This year, a total of 2,42,843 candidates have appeared for the AHSEC HSSLC exam, out of which 1,86,187 students given under arts stream, 37,455 candidates under science stream, 18,291 candidates under commerce stream, and 910 candidates under the vocational stream.

Once declared, the results will be available at the websites hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in, indiaresults.com, knowyourresult.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha, exametc.com, schools9.com, assamresults.in, iresults.net, eduassam.com, assam.shiksha, assamonline.in.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has also introduced a mobile application through which students can check their results for HS Class 12 examinations. Students can also check the results through several other results apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via the app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number

This year, the Assam Board Class 10 result 2019 was declared on May 15. A total of 60.23 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, with the pass percentage of male stood at 62.69 per cent and female at 57.99 per cent. Meghashree Bora emerged as the topper with 594 marks followed by Pratyasha Medhi and Chinmoy Hazarika with 593 marks.