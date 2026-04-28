Assam AHSEC HS Result 2026: List of official websites to download marks

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release the Higher Secondary (HS) exam result today on its official website. Once they are released, students will be able to access their results on the official websites — asseb.in, and ahsec.assam.gov.in. AHSEC 2026 Class 12 scorecards will be available via DigiLocker at result.digilocker.gov.in as well as through the UPOLOBDHA mobile app. For details on passing criteria, toppers, and related updates, students can also visit the IE Education portal.

Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) exams were organised over approximately 34 days, from February 11 to March 16, 2026. The exams were conducted in double shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The duration of each exam was three hours and five minutes. Five extra minutes were allowed before the start of the exam in both shifts for thoroughly reading the question paper.

Check how to view your scorecards. (Image: asseb.in) Check how to view your scorecards. (Image: asseb.in)

To download the result once it is declared, students can visit the official websitesand click on the “HS Result 2026” tab. After entering their roll number and other details, they’ll be able to download their marksheet. They are advised to save or screenshot the scorecard for future reference.

Students who are not satisfied with their results can sit for compartment exams. (Representative Image/AI) Students who are not satisfied with their results can sit for compartment exams. (Representative Image/AI)

Students who are not satisfied with their results or those who have failed their exams will have the provision to sit for compartment exams. Students can also apply for re-checking of answer scripts and obtaining scanned copies. Last year, the application link for both was activated two days after the declaration of the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2025 results.

Candidates are advised to regularly check official websites for the latest updates on HS results. (Representative Image/AI) Candidates are advised to regularly check official websites for the latest updates on HS results. (Representative Image/AI)

Last year, the AHSEC results were declared on April 30 at 9 am. In the Arts stream, students had a pass percentage of 81.03 per cent; in Science, the pass rate was 84.88 per cent; and in Commerce, 82.18 per cent of students passed. Students from the Vocational stream had a pass percentage of 68.55 per cent.