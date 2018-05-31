Assam AHSEC HS result 2018: Dhemaji district tops with 90.77%, Science pass percentage dips

AHSEC HS result 2018: Over 3 lakh students who had appeared in the examination can check their results through the official websites, ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in AHSEC HS result 2018: Over 3 lakh students who had appeared in the examination can check their results through the official websites, ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in

AHSEC HS result 2018: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has declared the results of Class 12 examinations on Thursday, May 31. Though the pass percentage improved in Arts, Commerce stream, but took a slight dip in Science stream. Around, 1,45,281 students passed in the Arts stream marking a pass percentage of 74.68. In Commerce stream, 84.64 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, that is, 15,038 students. In Science stream, 32,045 students passed the examination drafting a pass percentage of 85.74.

Over 3 lakh students who had appeared in the examination can check their results through the official websites, ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in. The results are also available at the third-party websites, examresults.net. The students can also get their results via SMS, the numbers are 57766 (BSNL users), 58888111 (Idea/Jio/Vodafone users), 5207011 (Airtel).

AHSEC HS result 2018: Stream-wise results in details

Arts

This year, around 1,94,533 students have appeared in the Arts examination. Out of which, 1,45,281 students cleared the examination successfully drafting a pass percentage of 74.68. 19,470 students secured first division, 45,751 students have got second division and the third division has been registered by 80,060 students. Last year, the pass percentage was 73.16.

District wise performance

Dhemaji topped among the districts with 90.77 pass percentage. Darrang bagged the second position by securing 85.98 pass percentage, and Lakhimpur became third with 85.42 pass percentage. The least performing district is Karbi Anglong (56.39 per cent)

Toppers

Sampriti Rajkhowa of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon secured the first position in Arts stream with 487 marks. The topper is a student of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon. Tridip Bora holds the second position with 485 marks, and Bhanita Roy bagged the third position with 484 marks.

Commerce

This year, 17,767 wrote the examination out of which 15,038 candidates became successful, drafting a pass percentage of 84.64. A total of 3,526 students secured first division, 4,950 students got second division, and 6,562 candidates got third division. Last year 82.72 percent students cleared the examination successfully.

AHSEC HS result 2018: District-wise results in details

Among the districts, Chirang bagged the first position with 94.74 pass percentage. Dhemaji hold the second position with 93.47 pass percentage, and Darrang became third with 90.17 pass percentage. The lowest performing district is Kokrajhar- 62.80 pass percentage.

Meet the toppers

Raunak Loha of Geetanjali Junior College, Nagaon topped in Commerce stream with 474 marks folowed by Dikshita Baruah and Sweeta Das.

Rank 1: Raunak Loha (474 marks), Geetanjali Junior College, Nagaon

Rank 2: Dikshita Baruah (471), Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh

Rank 3: Sweeta Das (464), (Gyan Vigyan Academy, Dibrugarh)

Science

32,045 students cleared the examination successfully in Science stream marking a pass percentage of 85.74. First division- 15,728, Second division- 13,825, Third division- 2,492. Arround, 37,373 candidates appeared in the examination this year. Last year the pass percentage was 86.24.

District wise performance

Hailakandi topped among districts by securing a pass percentage of 91.43. Darrang bagged the second position with 91.24 pass percentage, Jorhat became third with 90.78 pass percentage. The least performing district is Kokrajhar (58.84 pass percentage).

Meet the toppers

Amar Singh Thapa of Abdul Hasib HS School, Hojai has topped in the Science stream by securing 486 marks

Rank 1: Amar Singh Thapa (486 marks), Abdul Hasib HS School, Hojai

Rank 2: Niharika Goswami (483 marks), Krishna Kanta Handiqui Junior College, Barpeta

Rank 3: Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita (480 marks), Krishna Kanta Handiqui Junior College, BAarpetaMrinal Jyoti Powdel (480 marks), Darrang College, Sonitpur.

Last year, a total of 2.5 lakh candidates wrote the examination out of which in the Arts stream a total of 1,94,069 students had appeared, while 37,350 in Science and 17,894 students in Commerce stream.

