Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Assam AHSEC HS result 2018 LIVE updates: Class 12th result at ahsec.nic.in, toppers names, merit list, pass percentage
Live now

Assam AHSEC HS result 2018 LIVE updates: Class 12th result at ahsec.nic.in, toppers names, merit list, pass percentage

Assam HS Result 2018, AHSEC 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates: The students can check the results through ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in. The board has declared the results today, May 31 at 9:30 am.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2018 2:26:41 pm
assam hs result 2018, ahsec, assam hs result, ahsec result 2018, ahsec result Assam HS 12th Result 2018: The students can check the results through ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2018, AHSEC 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has declared the results of class 12 examinations on Thursday, May 31. The students can check the results through the official websites, ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in from 9:30 am. The students will get the marksheets from the respective school on the same day. Over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the examination of which was conducted from February 23 to March 22.

Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The students can check the results through SMS also, the BSNL users have to send SMS to 57766. The Idea/Jio/Vodafone users have to send the roll number to 58888111. The Airtel users can send their roll number to 5207011. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

Read | Assam AHSEC HS result 2018: Pass percentage improves in Arts, Commerce, dips in Science

Earlier, SEBA has declared the results of Class 10 examination on May 25. This year, 56.04 per cent students have cleared the examination successfully. Results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students have failed to clear the exams.

Live Blog

Assam AHSEC HS 12th result 2018 Live Updates: Check results at ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in

14:26 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018: Toppers in Arts stream

Sampriti Rajkhowa of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon secured the first position in Arts stream with 487 marks. The topper is a student of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon. Tridip Bora holds the second position with 485 marks, and Bhanita Roy bagged the third position with 484 marks.

14:24 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS 12th result 2018: Analysis of Arts results, 74.68% passed

This year, around 1,94,533 students have appeared in the Arts examination. Out of which, 1,45,281 students cleared the examination successfully drafting a pass percentage of 74.68. 19,470 students secured first division, 45,751 students have got second division and the third division has been registered by 80,060 students. Last year, the pass percentage was 73.16.

14:13 (IST) 31 May 2018
Assam AHSEC HS 12th result 2018: Meet the toppers in Commerce stream

Meet the toppersRaunak Loha of Geetanjali Junior College, Nagaon topped in Commerce stream with 474 marks followed by Dikshita Baruah and Sweeta Das.Rank 1: Raunak Loha (474 marks), Geetanjali Junior College, NagaonRank 2: Dikshita Baruah (471), Salt Brook Academy, DibrugarhRank 3: Sweeta Das (464), (Gyan Vigyan Academy, Dibrugarh)

13:46 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS exams 2018: District wise performance in Arts stream

Dhemaji topped among the districts with 90.77 pass percentage. Darrang bagged the second position by securing 85.98 pass percentage, and Lakhimpur became third with 85.42 pass percentage. The least performing district is Karbi Anglong (56.39 per cent)

11:26 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS results 2018: Ten years pass percentage in Science stream

11:22 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS results 2018: Ten years pass percentage in Commerce stream

11:15 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS results 2018: Ten years pass percentage in Arts stream

11:00 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS results 2018: District wise performance in Science stream

10:56 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS results 2018: 85.74% passed in Science stream

32,045 students cleared the examination successfully in Science stream marking a pass percentage of 85.74. First division- 15,728, Second division- 13,825, Third division- 2,492. Arround, 37,373 candidates appeared in the examination this year.

10:36 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS results 2018: District wise performance in Commerce stream

10:33 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC results 2018: 84.64% passed in Commerce stream

15,038 candidates cleared the examination successfully marking a pass percentage of 84.64. First division- 3,526, Second division- 4,950, Third division- 6,562. Around 17,767 candidates appeared in the examination this year.

10:23 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS results 2018: Toppers in Science stream

10:20 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS results 2018: Meet the toppers of Science stream

Amar Singh Thapa of Abdul Hasib HS School, Hojai has topped in the Science stream by securing 486 marks. Toppers list

Rank 1: Amar Singh Thapa (486 marks), Abdul Hasib HS School, HojaiRank 2: Niharika Goswami (483 marks), Krishna Kanta Handiqui Junior College, BAarpetaRank 3: Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita (480 marks), Krishna Kanta Handiqui Junior College, BAarpetaMrinal Jyoti Powdel (480 marks), Darrang College, Sonitpur

10:11 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS results 2018: Meet the toppers in Commerce stream

10:09 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS results 2018: Toppers in Commerce stream

Raunak Loha bagged first position in Commerce stream by securing 474 marks

Rank 1: Raunak Loha (474 marks), Geetanjali Junior College, Nagaon

Rank 2: Dikshita Baruah (471), Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh

Rank 3: Sweeta Das (464), (Gyan Vigyan Academy, Dibrugarh)

10:01 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS results 2018: Toppers of Arts stream

09:59 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS results 2018: Meet the toppers of Arts stream

Sampriti Rajkhowa of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon topped in the Arts stream by securing 487 marks. 

Meet the toppers 

Rank 1: Sampriti Rajkhowa (487 marks), Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon

Rank 2: Tridip Bora (485 marks), Concept Junior College, Nagaon

Rank 3: Bhanita Roy (484 marks), Krishna Kanta Handiqui Junior College, Barpeta

09:52 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018: District wise pass performance in Arts

09:50 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018: Result available at ahsec.nic.in

09:42 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018: 74.68% passed in Arts stream

This year, 1,45,281 students passed in Arts stream, marking a pass percentage of 74.68. 19,470 students secured first division, Second division- 45,751 students, Third division- 80,060 students. Around 1,94,533 students have appeared for the examination. 

09:35 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018: Results declared at ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in

The result of AHSEC HS examination has been declared. The candidates can check the results through ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in

 
09:30 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018: Result to be available here shortly

09:19 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018: Result at 9:30, marksheets today

The students will get their results through the official websites and app from 9:30 am, said Kamol Gogoi, Secretary, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, adding that the marksheets will be available from the respective school on the same day.

09:08 (IST) 31 May 2018
Assam SEBA Class 10 results: 56.04% passed

SEBA has declared the results of Class 10 examination on May 25. This year, 56.04 per cent students have cleared the examination successfully. Results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students have failed to clear the exams.

09:02 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS results 2018: Students to get marksheets today

The students will get the marksheets from the respective school on the same day. Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in.

08:53 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018 result via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

08:52 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018 via SMS 

Results via SMS

For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011

08:37 (IST) 31 May 2018
Assam AHSEC HS 12th result 2018: How many candidates appeared in the exam

Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in. 

08:30 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018: When and where to check

The results will be declared today, May 31 at 9:30 am. The students can check the results through official websites ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

08:15 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018: Know the passing marks

The minimum marks required to pass the Assam Higher Secondary Board examination is 20 marks in each subject. If the students score 70 per cent or above, they’ll qualify for the distinction

08:06 (IST) 31 May 2018
Assam AHSEC HS result 2018: How to check via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

08:01 (IST) 31 May 2018
Assam AHSEC HS result 2018: How to check via SMS

For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011

07:55 (IST) 31 May 2018
Assam AHSEC HS result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

07:39 (IST) 31 May 2018
AHSEC HS result 2018: Results to be declared at 9:30 am, websites to check

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare the results of class 12 examinations today at 9:30 am. The students can check the results through official websites ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in. 

assam hs result 2018, ahsec, assam hs result, ahsec result 2018, ahsec result Assam HS 12th Result 2018: The students can check the results through ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in

Over 3 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination this year can check the results through ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in. The result will be available at the official websites from 9:30 am. Last year, a total of 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination out of which a total of 1,94,069 students have appeared in the Arts stream while 37,350 in Science and 17,894 students in Commerce stream

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd