Assam AHSEC HS result 2018 LIVE updates: Class 12th result at ahsec.nic.in, toppers names, merit list, pass percentage

Assam HS Result 2018, AHSEC 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has declared the results of class 12 examinations on Thursday, May 31. The students can check the results through the official websites, ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in from 9:30 am. The students will get the marksheets from the respective school on the same day. Over 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the examination of which was conducted from February 23 to March 22.
Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The students can check the results through SMS also, the BSNL users have to send SMS to 57766. The Idea/Jio/Vodafone users have to send the roll number to 58888111. The Airtel users can send their roll number to 5207011. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.
Read | Assam AHSEC HS result 2018: Pass percentage improves in Arts, Commerce, dips in Science
Earlier, SEBA has declared the results of Class 10 examination on May 25. This year, 56.04 per cent students have cleared the examination successfully. Results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students have failed to clear the exams.
Sampriti Rajkhowa of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon secured the first position in Arts stream with 487 marks. The topper is a student of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon. Tridip Bora holds the second position with 485 marks, and Bhanita Roy bagged the third position with 484 marks.
This year, around 1,94,533 students have appeared in the Arts examination. Out of which, 1,45,281 students cleared the examination successfully drafting a pass percentage of 74.68. 19,470 students secured first division, 45,751 students have got second division and the third division has been registered by 80,060 students. Last year, the pass percentage was 73.16.
Meet the toppersRaunak Loha of Geetanjali Junior College, Nagaon topped in Commerce stream with 474 marks followed by Dikshita Baruah and Sweeta Das.Rank 1: Raunak Loha (474 marks), Geetanjali Junior College, NagaonRank 2: Dikshita Baruah (471), Salt Brook Academy, DibrugarhRank 3: Sweeta Das (464), (Gyan Vigyan Academy, Dibrugarh)
Dhemaji topped among the districts with 90.77 pass percentage. Darrang bagged the second position by securing 85.98 pass percentage, and Lakhimpur became third with 85.42 pass percentage. The least performing district is Karbi Anglong (56.39 per cent)
32,045 students cleared the examination successfully in Science stream marking a pass percentage of 85.74. First division- 15,728, Second division- 13,825, Third division- 2,492. Arround, 37,373 candidates appeared in the examination this year.
15,038 candidates cleared the examination successfully marking a pass percentage of 84.64. First division- 3,526, Second division- 4,950, Third division- 6,562. Around 17,767 candidates appeared in the examination this year.
Amar Singh Thapa of Abdul Hasib HS School, Hojai has topped in the Science stream by securing 486 marks. Toppers list
Rank 1: Amar Singh Thapa (486 marks), Abdul Hasib HS School, HojaiRank 2: Niharika Goswami (483 marks), Krishna Kanta Handiqui Junior College, BAarpetaRank 3: Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita (480 marks), Krishna Kanta Handiqui Junior College, BAarpetaMrinal Jyoti Powdel (480 marks), Darrang College, Sonitpur
Raunak Loha bagged first position in Commerce stream by securing 474 marks
Rank 1: Raunak Loha (474 marks), Geetanjali Junior College, Nagaon
Rank 2: Dikshita Baruah (471), Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh
Rank 3: Sweeta Das (464), (Gyan Vigyan Academy, Dibrugarh)
Sampriti Rajkhowa of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon topped in the Arts stream by securing 487 marks.
Meet the toppers
Rank 1: Sampriti Rajkhowa (487 marks), Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon
Rank 2: Tridip Bora (485 marks), Concept Junior College, Nagaon
Rank 3: Bhanita Roy (484 marks), Krishna Kanta Handiqui Junior College, Barpeta
This year, 1,45,281 students passed in Arts stream, marking a pass percentage of 74.68. 19,470 students secured first division, Second division- 45,751 students, Third division- 80,060 students. Around 1,94,533 students have appeared for the examination.
The result of AHSEC HS examination has been declared. The candidates can check the results through ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in
The students will get their results through the official websites and app from 9:30 am, said Kamol Gogoi, Secretary, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, adding that the marksheets will be available from the respective school on the same day.
SEBA has declared the results of Class 10 examination on May 25. This year, 56.04 per cent students have cleared the examination successfully. Results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students have failed to clear the exams.
The students will get the marksheets from the respective school on the same day. Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in.
The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.
Results via SMS
For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number
For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111
For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011
Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in.
The results will be declared today, May 31 at 9:30 am. The students can check the results through official websites ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
The minimum marks required to pass the Assam Higher Secondary Board examination is 20 marks in each subject. If the students score 70 per cent or above, they’ll qualify for the distinction
The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.
For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number
For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111
For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011
Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for result
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare the results of class 12 examinations today at 9:30 am. The students can check the results through official websites ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in.