Assam AHSEC HS result 2018 Date and Time: AHSEC to declare 12th result on May 31 at ahsec.nic.in

AHSEC HS result 2018: Over 3 lakh candidates who had appeared for the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 examination will get their results tomorrow, May 31. The students will get their results through the official websites and app from 9:30 am, said Kamol Gogoi, Secretary, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, adding that the marksheets will be available from the respective school on the same day.

The results will be available at the official websites, ahsec.nic.in, resultsassam.nic.in, apart from it the results will be available at examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The candidates can check the results via SMS and app also.

Results via SMS

For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011

Results via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

Earlier, SEBA has declared the results of Class 10 examination on May 25. This year, 56.04 per cent students have cleared the examination successfully. Results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students have failed to clear the exams.

The Assam Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.

Last year, a total of 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination out of which a total of 1,94,069 students have appeared in the Arts stream while 37,350 in Science and 17,894 students in Commerce stream

