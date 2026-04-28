Assam HS result 2026 declared, rechecking process to begin in May

ASSEB class 12 results declared: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has declared the result of the Higher Secondary (HS) exam on their official website at asseb.in, and ahsec.assam.gov.in. Candidates can download their results by logging into the above website, then clicking on the Assam HS result 2026 link. After that, fill in all the login details, and the students will be able to check their results. Apart from official websites, students will be able to check and download results at DigiLocker.
Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates
In the Arts stream, a total of 2,41,124 students appeared for the examination, out of which 1,91,798 passed, recording a pass percentage of 79.54 per cent, with 54,755 securing first division. In Commerce, 19,469 candidates appeared, of whom 15,796 cleared the exam, taking the pass percentage to 81.13 per cent, including 7,787 first division holders. The Science stream saw 60,667 students appear, with 54,474 passing the examination and achieving the highest pass percentage of 89.79 per cent; 34,079 students secured first division. Meanwhile, in the Vocational stream, 1,465 students appeared, 1,087 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 74.19 per cent, with 92 candidates obtaining first division.
Ahsec.assam.gov.in, Assam HS Result 2026: How to check and download Class 12th marksheet?
The board has stated that students can download their digital marksheets online, while details regarding the distribution of hard copies will be announced later.
Candidates seeking rechecking of answer scripts can apply online within the stipulated time after the result declaration.
The schedule for issuing hard copies of the certificate-cum-marksheet to successful candidates will be announced in due course. Hard copies will not be provided to candidates who have failed or have not improved their results. However, such candidates may obtain a hard copy of their marksheet by applying separately at the Board office.
Candidates seeking re-checking of their answer scripts and a scanned copy must apply through the ASSEB, Division-II (formerly AHSEC) official website. The application portal will be activated two days after the declaration of the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 results.
The portal for applying for re-checking and obtaining scanned answer scripts will open two days after the declaration of results. Candidates must submit their applications within 15 days of the date the link is activated. Detailed instructions for the application process will be available on the portal.
Last year, the class 12 exams were held from February 13 to March 17, 2025. The results were announced by the board on April 30, 2025. According to official information, the pass percentage for arts was 81.03 per cent, for commerce – 82.18 per cent and for science – 84.88 per cent.
In 2024, the overall pass percentage was registered at 88.64 per cent, with girls outperforming boys across all the streams. In 2023, the pass percentage for arts was 83.48 per cent, for commerce, 87.26 per cent, while in science it was 92.19 per cent.
Students who are not happy with their results can apply for a re-check and take the improvement exams. Students who have failed in three subjects can take the compartment exam, which will be conducted later by the board. All the students who had sat for the Class 12 exam are allowed to take part in the improvement exam. Candidates who have failed more than three subjects or did not appear for the main exam.
In 2025, the Assam Board HSLC exam was conducted between May 23 and May 29, 2025. The results were declared on June 17 by the board.