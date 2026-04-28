Assam HS result 2026 declared, rechecking process to begin in May

ASSEB class 12 results declared: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has declared the result of the Higher Secondary (HS) exam on their official website at asseb.in, and ahsec.assam.gov.in. Candidates can download their results by logging into the above website, then clicking on the Assam HS result 2026 link. After that, fill in all the login details, and the students will be able to check their results. Apart from official websites, students will be able to check and download results at DigiLocker.

Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates

In the Arts stream, a total of 2,41,124 students appeared for the examination, out of which 1,91,798 passed, recording a pass percentage of 79.54 per cent, with 54,755 securing first division. In Commerce, 19,469 candidates appeared, of whom 15,796 cleared the exam, taking the pass percentage to 81.13 per cent, including 7,787 first division holders. The Science stream saw 60,667 students appear, with 54,474 passing the examination and achieving the highest pass percentage of 89.79 per cent; 34,079 students secured first division. Meanwhile, in the Vocational stream, 1,465 students appeared, 1,087 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 74.19 per cent, with 92 candidates obtaining first division.