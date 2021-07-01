Assam AHSEC to release HS Class 12 evaluation criteria today

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to announce the evaluation criteria to determine the result for the students of class 12 for the academic year 2020-2021. The council has set up a meeting.

On June 18, the Assam government had cancelled both class 10 and class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken after receiving a lot of pressure to scrap the board examinations in order to keep students and teachers safe from getting infected. The Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu said, “We have decided to cancel the exam keeping the Covid situation in mind”.

Both exams, for classes 10 and 12 were initially scheduled for May 11, after which the government postponed them. While on June 8, the government had said that the exams will be held in the first two weeks of August, students demanded cancellation of the exams. Nearly 2.5 lakh students of class 12 were to appear for the exams this year.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams were canceled by the central government in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will also follow the same pattern to evaluate the students of class 12.

As The Indian Express first reported, the class 12 result will be based on the class 10 component (30 per cent) based on the best three performing subjects in the board exams, class 11 component (30 per cent) will be based on the final exam and class 12 component (40 per cent) based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board. The CBSE class 12 results will be released by July 31.