Assam Board 12th Result 2020: When and where to check

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2020: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the class 12 or higher secondary examination results on Thursday, June 25. The exams were conducted between February 12 and March 14 and the evaluation was completed last month. As per reports, around 2.34 lakh candidates had appeared for the class 12 exams.

Meanwhile, the students will get their mark sheets once the lockdown is lifted. According to the council, the hard copy of the HS mark sheets will be delivered to schools, and students may collect from their respective institutes. Last year a total of 2.4 lakh students had registered for the Assam HS examination

AHSEC HS 12th result 2020: When and where to check

Students who had appeared in the AHSEC HS exams can check their results on the board’s official website – ahsec.nic.in. They can also get themselves registered with indianexpress.com by filling the box below for the same.

The results can also be checked on the official app- ‘Upolobdha’ , or via SMS. To get result via SMS, students need to type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263 and they will get their result as an SMS alert.

Assam had declared the state class 10 results earlier this month, which recorded a passing percentage of 64.80. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Padum Pukhuri High School had emerged as the leading scorer, fetching a total of 595 marks. Among the districts, Nalabari stood as the best with 78.73 per cent candidates successfully clearing the exams from the region.

Last year, Commerce stream students had the best pass percentage of 87.59 per cent followed by Science where the pass percentage was 86.59 per cent and Arts students had the least pass percentage at 75.14 per cent.

