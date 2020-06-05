AHSEC Assam Board 12th Result 2020: Date and time

Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2020: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare the results of Higher Secondary, Class 12 examination on June 25. The senior officer from the council told indianexpress.com, “The results of the Higher Secondary final examination will be announced on June 25 at 9 am.” According to the official, the entire evaluation process was completed in May, and the council sent a communication to the state government mentioning that the board is ready to announce the results between June 20 to 25. “The final date will be announced by education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. We are waiting for his approval before announcing the result date officially,” he said.

Meanwhile, the students may get their marksheets once lockdown is lifted. “The hard copy of the marksheets will be delivered to schools, and students may collect from their respective institute,” the officer said.

Once declared, the results will be available at the websites- hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also register with indianexpress.com for the latest result updates and get their results on the email address or phone number registered with us.

The result will also be available at the AHSEC result app, and through SMS. To get result via SMS, the students have to type SEBA20<space>roll number and send it to 57766.

Around 2.34 lakh students appeared in the class 12 examinations in all Arts, Commerce, Science streams that were concluded in March. The results of HSLC class 10 exam will be announced on June 5 at 9 am. Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the HSLC examination this year, the evaluation process of which was completed by April 27.

