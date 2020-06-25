scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 25, 2020
‘I thank parents and teachers for their guidance’: Assam CM on HS results

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, through a tweet, greeted students who did well in the respective state exams and wished them luck for their future

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 25, 2020 11:53:08 am
Assam to have anti-rape law, more women in police force: CM Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates HS students through a tweet. (File Photo)

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the higher secondary examination results on Thursday morning. The Commerce stream has the highest pass percentage with 88.18 per cent, followed by Science- 88.06 per cent. The Arts stream has the least pass percentage at 78.28 per cent.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, through a tweet, greeted students who did well in the respective state exams and wished them luck for their future. He also acknowledged the efforts invested by the parents and teachers in helping the students perform well in the board exams.

Meanwhile, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined to wish the class 12 students for their performance in the state AHSEC exams. He also encouraged the students who failed to clear the exams and work hard with a renewed spirit.

Abhinash Kalita emerged as the leading scorer from the state, securing a total of 486 marks out of 500. Pubali Deka secured the top position in the arts stream by scoring 96.2 per cent while Krishna Maheswari was the top scorer from commerce.

Students who are yet to check their HS results can do so by visiting AHSEC’s official website – hsinfo.in, assamonline.in, resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.nic.in.

