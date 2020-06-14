Aspire to study engineering? List of scholarships

List of scholarships available for engineering students. Representational image/ file List of scholarships available for engineering students. Representational image/ file

Engineering is one of the most sought-after career options for students in India. As per the AISHE (All India Survey on Higher Education) report 2018-19, the number of students enrolled in engineering and technology stream in India is 38.52 lakh. Of course, pursuing a degree in engineering may turn out to be a costly affair for many. On an average, it costs around Rs 8 to 20 lakh to pursue an engineering degree.

Thus, to financially support the studies of deserving aspirants, many government departments and private organisations offer scholarships for engineering students.

List of top scholarships for engineering students

AICTE PG (GATE/GPAT) Scholarship

This scholarship is meant to support the postgraduate studies of GATE/GPAT qualified students. This is a merit-based scholarship that aims to ensure the development of technical education in India. The students who hold a valid GATE/GPAT score card are eligible for this scholarship. They must have taken admission in the first year of ME/MTech/MPharma/MArch courses at an AICTE recognised institution.

Provider details: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

Eligibility: GATE/GPAT qualified students

Awards: Rs 12,400 per month

Application timeline: Between July and September (tentative)

Application mode: Apply online through the official portal of AICTE

Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF)

Introduced with an objective to promote technical research studies and attract meritorious students to pursue doctoral programmes at leading institutions in India, this scholarship is meant for BTech/ MTech/ MSc or integrated MTech/ MSc students.

They must have applied for a PhD programme at one of the PMRF granting institutions either through direct entry channel or lateral entry channel. Also, they are required to fulfil the minimum qualification requirements for direct entry or lateral entry as specified in the official notification.

Provider details: Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India

Eligibility: BTech graduate, final year BTech, integrated MTech, integrated MSc students from IISc/IITs/NITs/IISER/IIITs

Awards: Stipend of up to Rs 80,000 per month and other benefits

Application timeline: Twice in a year i.e. in May and December (tentative)

Application mode: Apply through respective PMRF granting institution

ICTS – S.N. Bhatt Memorial Excellence Fellowship Program 2020

This fellowship programme provides an opportunity to undergraduate/master’s degree students of Science and Engineering to work with faculty and postdoctoral fellows of the centre and to participate in research at the frontiers. The undergraduate students who are in the third, fourth or fifth year of their programme can apply. They must be students of science, mathematics or engineering.

Provider Details: International Center for Theoretical Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research

Eligibility: Undergraduates/Postgraduates in Science, Mathematics and Engineering

Awards: Variable awards

Application Timeline: Between December and January (tentative)

Application Mode: Apply online through the official website of ICTS.

Ramanujan Fellowship (Science and Engineering Research Board)

Scientists and Engineers who are below 40 years of age can avail benefits under this fellowship. It allows them to take up scientific research positions in India. The candidates are required to possess a higher degree or equivalent such as PhD in Science/Engineering, Master’s in Engineering/Technology or MD in Medicine, etc. with adequate professional experience. They must also have a proven/outstanding track record that must be evident from their research publications.

Provider Details: Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB)

Eligibility: Scientists and Engineers below 40 years of age

Awards: Fellowship of Rs 1,35,000 pm and research grant of Rs 7,00,000 pa

Application timeline: Open throughout the year

Application mode: Apply online through official SERB website and by post to the designated authorities

Keep India Smiling Foundation Scholarship Programme

This scholarship is meant to support the studies of deserving and meritorious students who are facing financial constraints. The students who are studying in Class 11, graduation, diploma, BE, BTech, vocational courses, or sportspersons, and individuals helping others can apply for this scholarship. The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Provider details: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

Eligibility: Students studying in Class 11/Graduation/Diploma/BE/BTech/Vocational Courses, sportspersons and individuals helping others

Awards: Up to Rs 75,000 per year

Application timeline: Between January and July (tentative)

Application mode: Apply online

North South Foundation (NSF) Scholarship

This scholarship supports the education of Class 12 passed students who are willing to pursue engineering, medicine, or 3-year polytechnic diploma in engineering. Introduced with an aim to support meritorious students, this scholarship offers financial assistance to candidates who are in the top 10 per cent ranks in their state in Class 10, 12, CET/NEET/JEE. They must have secured admission in professional courses like Engineering, Architecture, Medicine, Pharmacy, etc. The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 1,00,000 from all sources.

Provider Details: North South Foundation (NSF)

Eligibility: Class 12 passed students

Awards: Up to Rs 25,000 per annum

Application Timeline: Between October and November (tentative)

Application Mode: Apply online through official website of North South Foundation.

