Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management announces scholarships for PGDM students

Interested candidates can apply for scholarships at the official website — asiapacific.edu. The scholarship amount will be adjusted with fees, and a total of 30 candidates will be selected.

The scholarship for the second year will be awarded based on the academic results of 1st year.

The Asia-Pacific Institute of Management is offering special scholarships to assist PGDM (General), PGDM (Healthcare Management), PGDM (Big Data Analytics), PGDM (Banking and Financial Services) and PGDM (Marketing) aspirants. Interested candidates can apply for scholarships at the official website — asiapacific.edu.

The scholarship amount will be adjusted with fees, and a total of 30 candidates will be selected. The scholarship will be worth upto Rs 1,00,000. While students of second year of the college can also apply, the scholarship for the second year will be awarded based on the academic results of 1st year.

Eligibility criteria

The merit-cum-performance based Scholarship programme is available for the applicants with high percentile scores in CAT/XAT/CMAT/MAT common entrance exams. Additionally, the applicants who have a consistent good academic record in graduation with above prescribed percentile/percentage/CGPA along with eligibility test would be eligible for the merit-cum-performance scholarship.

The final selection for grant of merit-cum-performance based scholarship programme will be strictly based on a cumulative assessment of their common entrance test score (CAT/ XAT/CMAT/MAT) by the scholarship award committee. The final decision for the grant of Late B.B Verma scholarship will be taken by the scholarship award committee on the basis of performance in the group discussion and personal interview and on overall assessment by the scholarship award committee and fee waiver (if any) will be decided.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 11:42:17 am
