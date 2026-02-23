Ashoka University to offer full tuition waiver to 50 JEE Main 2026 top scorers

The university has announced 500 merit and need-based scholarships this year (Image via official website)

Ashoka University has announced full tuition fee waivers for 50 top performers,following the announcement of JEE Main 2026 results. The offer is part of its Special Merit Scholarships under the Undergraduate Admissions 2026 cycle.

The scholarship is open to students who have secured at least 98 percentile in JEE Main and meet the university’s admission criteria. Selected students will receive a 100% tuition fee waiver for the entire duration of their undergraduate programme. They will be enrolled in degree programmes in Computer Science and Natural Sciences.

In a statement, the university said the Special Merit Scholarships are meant to ensure that exceptional academic performance is recognised and that financial constraints do not prevent students from accessing quality higher education.