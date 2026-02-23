Ashoka University to offer full tuition waiver to 50 JEE Main 2026 top scorers

The Special Merit Scholarships form part of a larger scholarship plan for the 2026 intake. The university has announced 500 merit and need-based scholarships this year.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 01:53 PM IST
The university has announced 500 merit and need-based scholarships this year (Image via official website)
Ashoka University has announced full tuition fee waivers for 50 top performers,following the announcement of JEE Main 2026 results. The offer is part of its Special Merit Scholarships under the Undergraduate Admissions 2026 cycle.

The scholarship is open to students who have secured at least 98 percentile in JEE Main and meet the university’s admission criteria. Selected students will receive a 100% tuition fee waiver for the entire duration of their undergraduate programme. They will be enrolled in degree programmes in Computer Science and Natural Sciences.

In a statement, the university said the Special Merit Scholarships are meant to ensure that exceptional academic performance is recognised and that financial constraints do not prevent students from accessing quality higher education.

JEE Mains 2026 January Toppers| Arnav Gautam | Nimay Purohit Rahul Konar | Swathi Subramanya

The Special Merit Scholarships form part of a larger scholarship plan for the 2026 intake. The university has announced 500 merit and need-based scholarships this year. Of these, 200 are newly introduced merit scholarships. Among them, 150 Achievers’ Merit Scholarships will offer up to 100% tuition waivers based on academic performance and the holistic admissions process. Need-based financial aid, including full fee waivers, will also continue for eligible students.

Since its inception, the university has committed Rs 723 crore towards need-based scholarships, benefiting more than 5,400 students, according to a statement. The admissions process is being conducted in four rounds and will conclude on May 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency declared the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on February 16. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official portal. This year, 12 candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile. The final answer key was also released, with nine questions dropped across shifts.

Registration for Session 2 is currently open and will close on February 25 at 9 PM. The second session of the exam is scheduled from April 2 to April 9, 2026. A one-time correction window will be available from February 27 to February 28 for candidates who wish to edit their application forms.

 

