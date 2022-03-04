Ashoka University announces merit cum means scholarship for science students

Ashoka University has announced its first-ever Merit-cum-Means Scholarship for the academic year 2022-23 for undergraduate students intending to major in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, or Computer Science.

“The university will award 25 scholarships in addition to the need-based financial aid available to all students. Out of these 25 students, five candidates will receive a waiver of 100 per cent on Tuition and Residence, and the remaining 20 will receive a waiver of 100 per cent on Tuition,” the university said in a statement.

Read | Delhi University VC reveals plans for centenary year celebrations

“Candidates who are interested in applying should have received a confirmed offer of admission as per the existing holistic admissions process. Students are then screened for their eligibility to avail of this scholarship basis their academic Cut-Offs based on Class XII Board Marks or National Entrance Tests. The criteria required for the screening based on Class XII Board Marks will be a score of 98 per cent and above for students from the CBSE/ICSE board, or an IB score of 41/42, or those with Cambridge A*A*A grade,” it said.

Apart from this, applicants who have either scored 98 per cent and above in JEE mains, or got a rank of 600 or higher in National Entrance Tests, or with valid Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship received in the year 2021 are also eligible for screening.

“Students applying for the scholarship are also required to have a family income of fewer than 40 Lacs per annum (pre-tax) for Financial Year 2021-22 and Statement Of Purpose (SOP) for studying the intended Science major at Ashoka. There is no quota for each round of admission and scholarships will be distributed to deserving students on a first come first served basis in each of the four rounds of admission,” the university said.

“Shortlisted candidates based on the predefined eligibility criteria will receive an invitation to apply for the Merit Scholarship. Candidates are required to submit a form with a Statement Of Purpose (SOP) and the latest Income Tax Return of their parents/guardians. This application form will be open for five days,” it said.

Also Read | IP University begins online admission process, six new programmes this session

The university said a scholarship committee will “further evaluate the candidates based on the quality of their SOP and assessment of their family income” and may also call some candidates for a personal interview.

Speaking on the announcement, Ashoka University Vice-Chancellor Malabika Sarkar said, “Our commitment to making world-class education accessible and affordable for students from all walks of life has so far touched the lives of over 3700 students at Ashoka University…The Merit-cum-Means Scholarship is meant to give exemplary students wanting a cutting-edge education in Computer Science and the Sciences a chance to join the university and further their academic ambitions.”

Students who get the scholarship have to maintain a minimum CGPA of 3.5 each semester to be eligible to receive the scholarship for the next academic year.