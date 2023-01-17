ASER 2022 report out tomorrow, marks return of national survey after 4 years

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), which sheds light on learning outcomes in schools, will be released on Wednesday, marking the return of a key national survey that captures the state of foundational literacy and numeracy in the country.

The survey, led by the Pratham Foundation, was last conducted at this scale in 2018. After the outbreak of Covid-19, ASER became phone-based and turned its focus on exploring digital inequality and enrollment levels in schools.

However, in 2022, the Pratham resumed its field survey. Surveyors fanned out across states and held face to face interactions with children and teachers in rural India to capture the state of learning.

“ASER is happening in this way after four years and we are really excited to see what the report says. I think it is fair to say that all children are back at school and so this report will tell us how the first school year has gone,” said Pratham CEO Rukmini Banerji.

Schools across the country reopened for in-person classes in 2022 after a prolonged closure due to Covid-19, which had forced the entire education system to switch to the online mode.

“ASER 2022 will provide vital evidence on the impact of the pandemic on children’s enrolment and learning outcomes, both nationally and for every state in the country,” ASER said in a tweet.

ASER is the oldest survey of its kind in the country, and well regarded for the range of insights it provides on levels of foundational learning at the elementary level.

While the last few rounds of ASER did not capture the state of foundational learning, the government conducted a study through the NCERT in 2022 to find out whether students were picking up basic skills on literacy and numeracy.

It found that as many as 37 per cent of students enrolled in class 3 have very limited foundational numeracy skills such as identifying numbers, and carry out simple mathematical operations, while even the most basic knowledge is absent in 11 per cent learners.