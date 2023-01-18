ASER Report 2022 LIVE Updates: Pratham Foundation-led survey returns after 4 years

ASER 2022 Report LIVE Updates: It was last conducted at this scale in 2018, so this marks the return of the survey after four years. (File image)

Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2022: The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) will be released today. This national survey sheds light on learning outcomes in schools and is led by the Pratham Foundation. It was last conducted at this scale in 2018, so this marks the return of the survey after four years.

After the outbreak of Covid-19, ASER became phone-based and turned its focus on exploring digital inequality and enrollment levels in schools. The 2021 report had revealed that almost 40 per cent of children in India are taking paid private tuition classes, which was an increase from 32.5 per cent in 2020 to 39.2 per cent in 2021. Haryana, as an exception, has emerged as the only state where the tuition dependency has decreased from last year.

It also revealed that about one in every three children in classes 1 and 2 have never attended in-person classes before. Among government school students of classes 1 and 2, 36.8 per cent never attended pre-primary classes, while the corresponding share is 33.6 in private schools. In 2021, the report was prepared based on a phone survey covering 75,234 children aged 5-16 across 581 rural districts in 25 states. However, as schools resumed offline classes in 2022, several surveyors travelled to different parts of the country to conduct face to face interactions with children and teachers in rural India to capture the state of learning in the country.