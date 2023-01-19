scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

ASER 2022 | Parents’ help to tuition to online: How kids learnt with classroom locked down

The report provides some pointers on how children may have picked up key reading and counting skills despite being away from regular classrooms.

The drops were visible in both government and private schools across most states, and for both girls and boys.

AS EXPECTED, the pandemic and the resultant school shutdowns in 2020 and 2021 affected learning levels, impacting foundational skills in reading and arithmetic, according to the latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) data for 2022. The drops were visible in both government and private schools across most states, and for both girls and boys.

Yet, hidden in this data is a glimmer of hope — and larger questions.

Read |After temporary decline during pandemic years, school enrollment touches record high

For instance, the percentage of children in Class 3 who can read a Class 2 textbook fell nearly 7 percentage points, from 27.3% in 2018 (the last full pre-pandemic survey) to 20.5% in 2022. The drop, though less steep, is seen in the case of mathematics too. The percentage of Class 3 students who can do at least a simple subtraction sum, something they should have learnt by the end of Class 2, dropped from 28.2% in 2018 to 25.9% in 2022.

Read |Minor improvement in English reading skills among primary, middle school children

While these are big drops, bringing basic reading ability to pre-2012 levels and reversing the incremental gains of the last few years, what’s significant is that this cohort of Class 3 students had never been in school before – 2022 was their first school year after two years of the pandemic-induced shutdown.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Assembly elections 2023: After massive gains last time, task cut out for ...
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy

Which then makes this drop of 7% in reading ability and 2.3% in numerical skills look not so bad after all. And raises larger questions about the role of schools and the parent community in the post-pandemic era.

Read |Pandemic affected learning, dip in reading, basic maths skills

As Madhav Chavan, co-founder of Pratham, asks in the report, “If nearly the same proportion of children learned reading and basic numeracy whether schools were open or closed for two years, how did the children learn? Who taught them?”

Read |Karnataka witnesses decline in learning levels, spike in school enrollment

It’s a point that also came up at a panel discussion following the release of the ASER data, when philanthropist Vineet Nayar, the former CEO of HCL Technologies who now runs NGO Sampark Foundation that focuses on primary education, said, “This report points out not just low learning outcomes but that our school system is broken and the incremental changes that schools are bringing are not very high. That’s why transforming and bringing innovation to school education is very critical.”

Advertisement
Explained

A mixed bag

The report provides some pointers on how children may have picked up key reading and counting skills despite being away from regular classrooms.

Read |Maharashtra sees decline in reading, math abilities of children

For one, despite wide variations in how children accessed technology during the pandemic, most schools, even in the rural areas, attempted to keep learning going with digital resources and lessons on WhatsApp groups.

Second, as the report points out, over 50 per cent mothers and around 80 per cent fathers have had some form of school education (Class 1-10), which suggests that they may have actively participated in the learning process. While only 6% surveyed mothers had studied beyond Class 10 in 2010, that has now gone up to 16% — a change that has evidently translated into greater aspirations for their children. In the case of fathers, the corresponding share has risen from 15.2% to 22.5%.

Advertisement
Read |Student enrolment increases in govt schools in Manipur

Besides, the report also indicates that private tuitions, which rose from 26.4 per cent in 2018 to 30.5 per cent in 2022, could have been a factor in helping some children score better over others.

“Bihar and Jharkhand are high tuition states – 70% children in Bihar and 45% in Jharkhand took tuitions in 2022 as compared to only 10% children in Himachal Pradesh and 15% in Maharashtra. It is entirely possible that this supplemental help in the form of tuitions was successful in restricting the learning loss in these states,” Director ASER Centre Wilima Wadhwa says in the report.

Read |Pandemic reversed steady gains among Gujarat school kids

For instance, at the Class 5 level, Bihar had 30% students in 2022 who could do division, up from 24.1% in 2018. In contrast, in Maharashtra, the share of children in this category who could do division came down from 31.7% in 2018 to 20.1%.

Wadhwa adds that tuitions could also be behind the lower learning loss in math as compared to reading as “anecdotally, we know that tuition is used more for subjects like math and science rather than for reading.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 04:50 IST
Next Story

Expert Explains: Bright spots, areas of concern in ASER 2022

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close