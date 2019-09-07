As seats go vacant, NEET cut-off lowered for BDS admissions

NEET cut-off 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) might have to release a revised result or at least merit list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 as the Dental Council of India (DCI) has revised the cut-off. The DCI has lowered the cut-off by 10 percentile, according to the MCC, however, there is no official confirmation by the NTA.

Now those who have 40 percentile marks will be considered eligible to take admission in BDS courses, for reserved category candidates the same is 30 while for PwD category people, the cut-off required to clear exam would now be 35 percentile. Earlier, candidates needed to obtain minimum 50th percentile in the exam. For reserved category students, the minimum marks required to qualify are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile.

Those new candidates who could now be considered qualified will have to register for counselling at the official website of Medical Council Committee (MCC) – mcc.nic.in. The registration will be open from September 12 to 10 am of September 13, according to MCC. The payment facility will be available till noon of September 12. Candidates will have to report for admission or claiming the vacant seats from September 13 to 15.

Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET examination that was conducted on May 5, of which 14,10,755 students appeared in the exam and a total of 7.97 lakh could clear the medical-dental entrance exam.