Results withheld due to lockdown, Punjab Board asks schools to go for provisional admission in Class 6, 9

The Punjab government has decided to promote students of class 5, 8 on the basis of examinations conducted. Representational image/ file The Punjab government has decided to promote students of class 5, 8 on the basis of examinations conducted. Representational image/ file

As results have been withheld due to the lockdown, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has allowed schools to go for provisional admission in classes 6 and 9. The decision was taken following representations from various school authorities regarding admissions in classes 6 and 9, amid dilemma regarding the declaration of results as examinations for classes 5 and 8 are yet to be concluded.

“It has been clarified by the board that though the board has taken some decision with regard to class 5 examinations as two of the papers could not be conducted and results shall be declared based on the performance of the students in the remaining three papers, however the formal declaration of results is likely to take more time,” the circular mentioned.

Keeping in this view, the students of class 5 who had appeared in the examination may be admitted in class 6 provisionally, the PSEB circular read. Similarly, the board has also asked schools to provisionally admit students in class 9.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has decided to promote students of class 5 and 8 on the basis of examinations conducted.

The class 5 examination is remaining with two papers, while practicals for class 8 are pending. “The cabinet minister said that PSEB has conducted three examinations of class 5 before imposition of curfew and now the cabinet has decided to cancel the remaining two papers. He added that in the case of class 8, the practical examinations were pending but now the board would declare the results without conducting any further examinations for both the classes,” read the official release.

The summer vacations for both the government, and private schools in the state will also be brought ahead. The summer vacations will now be from April 11 to May 10, 2020.

