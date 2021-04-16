As pandemic rages on, UP board exams deferred till May 20

As Uttar Pradesh continued to report a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases and fatalities — 104 deaths and 22,439 infections in 24 hours — the state government Thursday postponed the state board exams for Classes 10 and 12 till May 20. The Yogi Adityanath administration also extended the school shutdown from April-end to May 15.

The government’s decision to postpone the exams came on the heels of the move of the central education ministry to postpone the Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class 12 exams and cancel the Class 10 examinations.

“Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the state capital, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken some major decisions to curb the ongoing situation in Uttar Pradesh. Under this, the state government has announced to postpone the UP Board Exams 2021 for classes 10 and 12 till May 20, 2021. The new dates of the UP Board examinations will be considered in May. No examination will be conducted during this period. The Yogi government has also directed the closure of all government and private schools from classes 1 to 12 till May 15, 2021,” the state information department said in a statement.

The government decided to defer the exams at a review meeting. Many education department staff associated with the exam process have tested positive. The board exams were scheduled to begin on April 24, but were pushed back to May 8 because of the panchayat polls. The Class 10 exams were supposed to end on May 25, while the Class 12 exams were to end on May 28.