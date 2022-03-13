As CBSE informs Class 10 marks to schools, students miss thrill of checking results online

Diverting from the usual pattern, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Saturday released the Class 10 term-1 results by informing the schools about students’ performances. The board did not declare the marks on the official website and will not issue marksheets and passing certificates for term-1.

Students of class 10 had been eagerly waiting for their term-1 results for the last two months and after the result was released through schools, they said missed the fun of checking their scores online with friends and family.

“The result being declared offline, definitely, has reduced the hassle but also has taken away the buzz and excitement of going on the website and calculating the percentage yourself! The charm is lost and it being declared just one month before the term 2 board exams has given us very little time to think about it or even celebrate it. Nonetheless, I am happy with my result and am setting new targets for myself to achieve in term 2,” Deepika Goswami, a Class 10 student at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Vasundhara, told indianexpress.com.

Another class 10 student from Chandigarh, Gurkirat Kaur said, “My brother passed class 10 in 2019 and I witnessed the excitement and rush of board results declaration at our home. I was looking forward to experiencing the same but with marks being sent to schools, I will have to wait a few more months until final result declaration to live that experience.”

While some schools informed students about their term-1 theory marks immediately after receiving the results from CBSE, others have said they will distribute the marksheets after adding the practical marks.

Seema Kaur, the principal of Pacific World School in Noida, said that the school shared the individual marksheets with the parents immediately upon receiving the results.

“There is a different charm of checking the board result on the website and parents were trying to log in to the website in the morning. Students are quite excited upon seeing their results and are creating new targets for themselves to be achieved in the Term II examination,” added Kaur.

Meanwhile, Anshu Mittal, the principal of Rohini’s MRG School, informed they have received the theory marks on their Shiksha Id and will disseminate the mark sheets after adding practical/internal marks.

In the term-1 theory results declared on Saturday, many students registered a perfect score.

Akash Verma, a class 10 student of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, secured 200/200. Talking to indianexpress.com, Verma said, “The CBSE term I exam results have delighted me. Honestly, it was quite a challenge to reschedule my daily activities and stay focused on my studies to ace the exams. In this preparation, I got full support from my teachers and family.”