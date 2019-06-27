Aryabhatta College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Aryabhatta College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.

The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 94 92 91 88 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93 91 85 84 84 84 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 88 80 75 75 75 B.A (Hons) English 93 88 85 84 84 84 B.A (Hons) History 90 87 85 84 84 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 75 74 70 70 70 B.A (Hons) Psychology 95 91 89 88 88 88 B.A (Hons) Political Science 91 87 86 85 85 85 B.A Programme 89 86 84 83 83 83 B.Com 94 91 86 80 80 80 B.Com (Hons) 95 91 86 81 81 81 Second Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 91.5 88 87 81 84 84 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92.5 90.5 83 82 82 82 B.A (Hons) Hindi 76 72 69 62 64 64 B.A (Hons) Economics 94 85 79 73 73 75 B.A (Hons) History 87 84 82 79 79 79 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 85 84 83 83 83 B.A Programme 86 83 81 79 79 79 B.A (Hons) Psychology 94 88 85 82 82 82 B.A (Hons) English 91 85 82 81 81 81 B.Com (Hons) 94 88 81 75 78 78 B.Com 92.5 88 81 75 78 78 Third Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 89.5 87 82 77 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 89.5 80 78 80 80 B.A (Hons) Hindi 74.5 69 67 60.5 62 62 B.A (Hons) History Closed 80 78 Closed 76 76 B.A (Hons) English Closed 83 79 78 80 80 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 78 Closed 72 74.5 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 85 81 80 80 Closed B.A Programme 85.5 80 77 75 76 76 B.Com Closed 86 Closed 73 76 76 B.Com (Hons) Closed 86 79 70 76 76 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 84 83 Closed 82 82 fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 86.75 81 75 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 79.5 75 78 78 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 76 Closed 72 74 B.A (Hons) English 90.5 82.5 78 Closed 79 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed 62 62 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 76 Closed 75 75 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 80 80 B.A (Hons) Psychology 93.75 84.5 Closed Closed 79 Closed B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 73 75 75 B.Com Closed 84 Closed Closed 75 75 B.Com (Hons) 92.75 Closed 77 68 75 75 Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 86.5 80 73 80 81 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92.25 Closed Closed Closed 78 84 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 84 Closed Closed 72 85 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed 62 65.5 B.A (Hons) English 90 Closed Closed Closed 79 82 B.A (Hons) Political Science 89.5 Closed 83 81 80 81 B.Com 91.75 81.75 79.5 Closed 75 84 B.Com (Hons) Closed 82.5 75 Closed 75 84 B.A (Hons) Psychology 93.25 83 81 Closed 79 Closed B.A Programme Closed 79 76 Closed 75 77 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 75 78 Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 91.75 89 78 Closed 76 83 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 86 79 72 80 81 B.A (Hons) Economics 93 84 75 Closed 72 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 60 62 65.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 75 78 B.A (Hons) English 88.5 81 Closed 76 79 81 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 83 Closed Closed 75 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed 81 78 80 81 B.A Programme 85 78 Closed Closed 75 77 B.Com 90.25 81.25 78.5 Closed 75 83 B.Com (Hons) Closed 81.75 74 65 75 84 Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed 85 77 69 80 81 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 90.75 87 76 Closed 76 83 B.A (Hons) English 88 79 77 74 79 81 B.A (Hons) Economics 92.75 83.75 74 Closed 72 84 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 78.5 75 78 B.A (Hons) Political Science 89 Closed Closed Closed 80 81 B.Com 89.25 80.25 77 71 75 83 B.A Programme 84.75 77.5 75 Closed 75 77 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 83 Closed Closed 75 82 B.Com (Hons) 92.25 81.25 71 60 75 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 59 62 65.5 Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 75 82 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 72 60 80 80 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 78 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88.5 Closed Closed Closed 79 80 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 80 71 Closed 71 83 B.A (Hons) History 85 Closed Closed Closed 74 77 B.Com (Hons) Closed 68 57 47 74 83 B.Com Closed 76 74 62 75 82 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 79 Closed Closed 75 Closed B.A Programme Closed 76 74 Closed 74 76 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 55 62 65 Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 70 58 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed Closed 75 82 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 77 68 Closed 71 83 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 78 80 B.A (Hons) History 84.5 Closed Closed Closed 74 77 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 53 62 65 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 80 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 75 Closed Closed Closed Closed B.Com (Hons) Closed Closed Closed 45 74 83 B.A Programme Closed 75.5 Closed Closed 74 76 B.Com Closed 75.5 73.5 60 75 82 Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 82 Closed Closed 75 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 83.25 73.5 Closed 71 83 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 80 B.Com Closed 80 76.5 70 75 82 B.A Programme Closed 77 Closed Closed 74 76 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 74 77 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed Closed 62 65 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 78 80 B.Com (Hons) Closed 80 68 58 74 83

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.