Aryabhatta College (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Aryabhatta College Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Aryabhatta College Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Aryabhatta College DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results.
The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
94
92
91
88
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93
91
85
84
84
84
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
88
80
75
75
75
B.A (Hons) English
93
88
85
84
84
84
B.A (Hons) History
90
87
85
84
84
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
75
74
70
70
70
B.A (Hons) Psychology
95
91
89
88
88
88
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91
87
86
85
85
85
B.A Programme
89
86
84
83
83
83
B.Com
94
91
86
80
80
80
B.Com (Hons)
95
91
86
81
81
81
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
91.5
88
87
81
84
84
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92.5
90.5
83
82
82
82
B.A (Hons) Hindi
76
72
69
62
64
64
B.A (Hons) Economics
94
85
79
73
73
75
B.A (Hons) History
87
84
82
79
79
79
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
85
84
83
83
83
B.A Programme
86
83
81
79
79
79
B.A (Hons) Psychology
94
88
85
82
82
82
B.A (Hons) English
91
85
82
81
81
81
B.Com (Hons)
94
88
81
75
78
78
B.Com
92.5
88
81
75
78
78
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
89.5
87
82
77
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
89.5
80
78
80
80
B.A (Hons) Hindi
74.5
69
67
60.5
62
62
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
80
78
Closed
76
76
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
83
79
78
80
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
78
Closed
72
74.5
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
85
81
80
80
Closed
B.A Programme
85.5
80
77
75
76
76
B.Com
Closed
86
Closed
73
76
76
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
86
79
70
76
76
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
84
83
Closed
82
82
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
86.75
81
75
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
79.5
75
78
78
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
76
Closed
72
74
B.A (Hons) English
90.5
82.5
78
Closed
79
79
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
62
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
76
Closed
75
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
80
B.A (Hons) Psychology
93.75
84.5
Closed
Closed
79
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
75
75
B.Com
Closed
84
Closed
Closed
75
75
B.Com (Hons)
92.75
Closed
77
68
75
75
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
86.5
80
73
80
81
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92.25
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
84
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
84
Closed
Closed
72
85
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
65.5
B.A (Hons) English
90
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
82
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89.5
Closed
83
81
80
81
B.Com
91.75
81.75
79.5
Closed
75
84
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
82.5
75
Closed
75
84
B.A (Hons) Psychology
93.25
83
81
Closed
79
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
79
76
Closed
75
77
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
78
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
91.75
89
78
Closed
76
83
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
86
79
72
80
81
B.A (Hons) Economics
93
84
75
Closed
72
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
62
65.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
78
B.A (Hons) English
88.5
81
Closed
76
79
81
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
83
Closed
Closed
75
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
81
78
80
81
B.A Programme
85
78
Closed
Closed
75
77
B.Com
90.25
81.25
78.5
Closed
75
83
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
81.75
74
65
75
84
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
85
77
69
80
81
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
90.75
87
76
Closed
76
83
B.A (Hons) English
88
79
77
74
79
81
B.A (Hons) Economics
92.75
83.75
74
Closed
72
84
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
78.5
75
78
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
81
B.Com
89.25
80.25
77
71
75
83
B.A Programme
84.75
77.5
75
Closed
75
77
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
83
Closed
Closed
75
82
B.Com (Hons)
92.25
81.25
71
60
75
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
59
62
65.5
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
82
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
72
60
80
80
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
80
71
Closed
71
83
B.A (Hons) History
85
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
77
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
68
57
47
74
83
B.Com
Closed
76
74
62
75
82
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
79
Closed
Closed
75
Closed
B.A Programme
Closed
76
74
Closed
74
76
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
62
65
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
70
58
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
82
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
77
68
Closed
71
83
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
80
B.A (Hons) History
84.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
77
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
62
65
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
80
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
75
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
74
83
B.A Programme
Closed
75.5
Closed
Closed
74
76
B.Com
Closed
75.5
73.5
60
75
82
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Aryabhatta College

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
82
Closed
Closed
75
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
83.25
73.5
Closed
71
83
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
80
B.Com
Closed
80
76.5
70
75
82
B.A Programme
Closed
77
Closed
Closed
74
76
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
77
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
65
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
80
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
80
68
58
74
83
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

