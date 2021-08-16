ARWU Rankings: IISc Bangalore, Calcutta university top institutes in India 

Shanghai Ranking Consultancy today released the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021 where IISc Bangalore is rated the best university in the country whereas Calcutta university stood at the second place. The 2021 ARWU released by Shanghai Ranking Consultancy is one of the premier and globally recognised rankings of higher educational institutions.

Read | Indian students see record entries to UK universities as travel rules ease up

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to congratulate all teachers, administration staff, and students of the university.

Extremely pleased to share that 2021 Academic Ranking of World Universities has informed the Government of West Bengal that Calcutta University is one of the top ranking universities in India! Congratulations to all teachers, administration staff and our dear students. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 15, 2021

“This success and international recognition should be seen as a result of the sustained efforts of our brilliant faculty, dedicated research scholars, sincere non-teaching colleagues as well as our bright students,” the Calcutta University VC said.

The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) is recognised as the precursor of global university rankings and the most trustworthy one. ARWU presents the world’s top 1000 research universities annually based on transparent methodology and objective third-party data.

In the world universities, Harvard University has been rated the best university in the world with Stanford and the University of Cambridge at the second and third positions respectively. In the top 10 list, eight universities are from the US while two are from the UK.

(with PTI inputs)