Arunachal Pradesh tightens recruitment rules, makes PRC, ST certificate, tribal language mandatory

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union on Wednesday welcomed the state Public Service Commission’s decision to mandate a Permanent Residence Certificate, an Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe certificate and proficiency in an indigenous tribal language for candidates applying for 155 Group-A and Group-B gazetted technical posts.

The advertisement by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is for the common recruitment examination for Group-A and Group-B gazetted (Technical) posts-2026 (Part-I) and covers vacancies in the agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and veterinary, and textiles and handicraft departments.

The new eligibility provisions follow the state government’s decision to introduce uniform criteria for direct recruitment.