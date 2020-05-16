Arunachal Pradesh offers free classes to cover NCERT syllabus through Swayam Prabha TV

The live education programmes will begin from May 18 (Representational image) The live education programmes will begin from May 18 (Representational image)

The Arunachal Pradesh government is offering to tutor school-going children and cover the syllabus prescribed by NCERT through TV programmes to telecast on Swayam Prabha live programming. The sessions will be held from May 18 to May 31, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu informed.

Classes will be held on channel 27 Panini for secondary classes and channel 28 Sharda for senior secondary classes. The Panini channel will have live programmes from 1 om to 2:30 om and 2:30 pm to 4 pm on the prescribed days while at Sharda channel, the timing will be 4 pm to 5:30 mm and another class from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

Attention to all Students and Parents. Online classes have been started for class 1 to 12 on your TV channels free of cost. Please use this opportunity to cover your syllabus as prescribed by NCERT on the dates mentioned. pic.twitter.com/Icrn7Hq9mj — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 16, 2020

Syllabus of physics, chemistry, bio, mathematics, social science, geography, and history will be covered in these days. Faculty from government schools including KVs and APS will take these classes.

The classes will not only telecast at Swayam Prabha but other DTH service providers including Airtel TV (channel 437 and 438), Videocon D2H (channel 475 and 476), Tata Sky (756 pop up window), Dish tv (channel 946, 947, 949, and 951) will provide these classes. Students or users will not have to pay any additional costs for these channels.

The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyak Nishank during a live interaction had said that efforts are being made to provide classes to students through television sets in areas with less or no connectivity. Earlier, Super 30 founder Anand Kumar had demanded to have a dedicated channel of Doordarshan for education like DD Kisan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd