Arunachal govt committed to improve education sector: Khandu

Khandu said seven new KVs would come up at Kurung Kumey, Dibang Valley, Namsai, Upper Subansiri, Anjaw, West Siang and Upper Siang districts of the state soon.

A total of seven new Kendriya Vidyalas will be set-up in Arunachal Pradesh. (Representational Image)

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu reiterated his government’s commitment to improve the education sector and said the Centre has sanctioned seven new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) for the state because of continuous efforts of his administration.

Speaking at a function at Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, Khandu said the new KVs would come up at Kurung Kumey, Dibang Valley, Namsai, Upper Subansiri, Anjaw, West Siang and Upper Siang districts of the state soon.

The chief minister also visited the under-construction building of Vivekanada Kenra Vidyalaya at Ramsing village, near Yingkiong, the district headquarters, a CMO release said.

Khandu thanked the villagers for donating the land for free for the school, the building of which is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

The chief minister said the school needs more infrastructure such as principal’s quarter, staff quarters, boundary wall, science lab and auditorium for which, he promised to sanction additional fund of Rs 8 crore within the financial year 2019-20.

Khandu urged the officials to carry out the work on war footing so that the new school building gets ready within this year that classes can commence from the next academic session in the new building.

At present the school is being run from a temporary site, the release added.

