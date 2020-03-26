Bihar Board Class 12 topper Sakshy Kumari wants to become an IAS officer, work for girls’ education

BSEB inter 12th result 2020: Bihar Board Intermediate Arts stream topper Sakshy Kumari celebrating success with with her father Chandra Bhushan Prasad and mother Seema Devi (Image source: Shared by Sakshy Kumari) BSEB inter 12th result 2020: Bihar Board Intermediate Arts stream topper Sakshy Kumari celebrating success with with her father Chandra Bhushan Prasad and mother Seema Devi (Image source: Shared by Sakshy Kumari)

Like most arts stream students, 18-year-old Sakshy Kumari — who has topped the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 examination — plans to prepare for the civil services examination. However, this wasn’t her first choice. She wanted to take up the science stream after class 10, however lack of facilities in her village at West Champaran forced her to take humanities.

Bihar Board Intermediate exam result was announced on March 24 and over 6.28 lakh students appeared from the arts stream.

“In my school, Mahant Ramrup Goswami College, though there are science and commerce streams as well, it doesn’t have right infrastructure with poor laboratory facilities,” mentioned the topper. Sakshy scored 474 marks out of 500 with 96 marks in history, 93 in geography, 47 in NRB (None Rashtra Bhasha), 96 in economics and 47 in English and 96 in LL (English).

Read| From toppers to passing marks – know how Bihar Board released result amid coronavirus pandemic

The topper wants to take up Economics in her graduation, but she is concerned as the family income and her village educational infrastructure may pose challenges. “My father is a small businessman, so our family income will not support me to study in reputed colleges in my state or in other states. And in my village in Jogapatti, there are hardly any good colleges.”

Sakshy is concerned about girls’ education and wishes to develop infrastructure in her block so that students will not get deprived of higher studies. She believes if the government promises women reservation in civil services, many parents will encourage their daughters to pursue higher studies. “If I become an IAS officer, I would want to build good schools and colleges in my district. Apart from this, I want to work for girls’ education as lots of them in my area drop out after primary education.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd