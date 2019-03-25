Artificial Intelligence, Yoga to be part of CBSE curriculum for 2019-20 session

The CBSE is set to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI), Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), and Yoga as skill subjects in the school curriculum for the coming academic session.

The decision to introduce the subjects was notified by the board through a circular earlier this month. While AI is to be introduced as optional sixth subject for Class IX, ECCE and Yoga are to be introduced as elective subjects at senior secondary level. Stating the idea behind introducing AI as a subject, the circular reads, “AI in the past few years has gained geo-strategic importance and a large number of countries are striving to stay ahead with their policy initiatives to get their country ready.”

Citing the “huge requirement” of yoga professionals and early childhood educators, the circular stated, “Yoga will teach a way of living that aims towards a healthy mind in a healthy body whereas Early Childhood Education will prepare the students to teach children of nursery and kindergarten classes happy education or other systems of child centric education.”