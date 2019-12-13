Artificial Intelligence is 2019’s hottest subject: Coursera

People also enrolled in courses such as Neural Networks and Deep Learning and Introduction to TensorFlow from deeplearning.ai which are important tools for AI. (Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus) People also enrolled in courses such as Neural Networks and Deep Learning and Introduction to TensorFlow from deeplearning.ai which are important tools for AI. (Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Artificial Intelligence ranks as the subject most in demand for 2019, accounting for nearly two million enrollments through the past year alone. As per online learning company Coursera, it would take the combined 2018 enrollments of more than 40 of the largest American public universities, across courses, to reach the same number.

In addition to Coursera’s programme AI for Everyone, tech-centric content like Stanford’s Machine Learning and Programming for Everybody from the University of Michigan, attracted the most interest from learners in India. People also enrolled in courses such as Neural Networks and Deep Learning and Introduction to TensorFlow from deeplearning.ai which are important tools for AI.

However, presenting a completely contrasting picture, a non-tech course like ‘Learning How to Learn’ from McMaster University and UC San Diego garnered a lot of attention and claimed the second spot globally and the eighth in India, on the top 10 courses list for 2019.

English for Career Development by the University of Pennsylvania also fared well, gaining the ninth rank on India’s top 10 list.

“Technologies like AI will continue to be significant economic and innovation drivers in India and across the globe. As we can see, technology, data science, along with relevant business courses are also the most popular domains by enrollments on Coursera, especially among career-focused learners,” commented Raghav Gupta, Managing Director, India and APAC, Coursera.

He noted that in India, more executives and c-suite level officials have been enrolling in AI courses over the past year, realising its significant impact on business.

Additionally, the analysis also revealed a strong demand for stackable career credentials and relevant programmes like professional certificates that prepare learners for high-demand jobs in less than a year. In 2019’s list of India’s most popular specialisations and professional certificates featured Python for Everybody by the University of Michigan, Deep Learning by deeplearning.ai and the IBM Data Science Professional Certificate.

List of the most popular content on Coursera in India from 2019

Talking about the growing need for delivering stackable credentials, Gupta remarked, “With the growing relevance of new age skills needed to keep pace with a changing workplace, employers are acknowledging the importance for stackable credentials. Therefore, to upskill talent and to advance careers, increase employability and boost business outcomes, we are increasingly offering stackable and modular content on our platform. This will change the way the workforce will learn, develop competencies and earn credentials in the years to come.”

