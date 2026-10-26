IIT Madras Report: AI will not ‘take’ jobs in India, but entry-level workers face the biggest risk

Ask a Tier-1 BPO agent in Chennai whether Artificial Intelligence (AI) will take her job, and the honest answer is: which aspect of it? Password resets are already handled by a voice bot, along with generic user related information such as say account balance, or registering for a doctor’s appointment. However, the caller with three problems and a short temper still reaches her.

Her job hasn’t vanished, and it hasn’t stayed the same either. That in-between state is the argument of a new white paper from IIT Madras’s Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), How AI Is Reconfiguring Work in India.

“Most jobs are made of tasks and only some can be done by AI. The effect depends on the tasks, the industry, the rules and what AI costs to use. So which tasks go, and why?” explains Prof Balaraman Ravindran, head of CeRAI and WSAI.

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A customer service executive may no longer need to answer routine queries, a junior accountant may spend less time entering invoices, and a software engineer may find that AI can write much of the code that once formed the starting point of their career.

The distinction between a task and a job

The paper separates AI’s impact into four levels: individual tasks, jobs, occupations and overall labour-market outcomes. The distinction matters because a system capable of reading a medical scan or answering a customer query does not automatically make the entire occupation redundant.

The paper identifies two broad patterns. In the first, AI performs most routine tasks and humans mainly validate its output or handle exceptions. In the second, humans remain responsible for the core work while AI acts as a productivity tool. Seven pathways within these patterns explain why automation produces different outcomes across industries.

The first pattern is already visible in India’s cost-sensitive service economy. Routine BPO calls, GST bookkeeping, invoice processing and manufacturing quality checks can be automated using relatively inexpensive, task-specific systems. These applications do not always require the most advanced AI models. For businesses operating on thin margins, the difference between the cost of human labour and an automated system can make adoption commercially attractive.

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Why the entry-level career ladder is vulnerable

The distribution of these changes is as important as the technology itself. The paper identifies entry-level workers as particularly exposed because many junior roles consist of repetitive tasks that also serve as training grounds for more experienced professionals.

In software engineering, AI coding assistants can generate routine code, while senior engineers continue to oversee architecture, complex debugging and technical decisions. Similarly, AI-assisted legal research may reduce the time junior lawyers spend reviewing documents, even as experienced lawyers retain responsibility for litigation strategy and client advice.

This creates a potential gap in the career ladder. If organisations automate the basic work through which employees acquire experience, they must find other ways to develop the judgment expected of senior professionals.

The paper suggests that entry-level roles could instead involve checking AI outputs, resolving escalated cases and evaluating system performance.

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The other side of the ledger

AI is also creating roles; escalation specialists, AI trainers, conversation designers, robot operators. NITI Aayog projects up to four million new AI-related jobs in five years, but only if skilling is coordinated. The paper stresses that this isn’t automatic and that no one is yet counting whether displaced workers are the ones filling these roles.

It also admits its limits. The examples are illustrative, much of the evidence comes from vendors or practitioners, and India lacks rigorous skill-bundle research. The taxonomy is “a structured hypothesis,” not a settled finding.

What it says might be the way forward

Its prescription has three parts: encourage affordable, narrow AI for MSMEs; fund India-specific labour research; and build worker-transition pathways and liability rules before adoption accelerates.

The paper recommends continued AI adoption, more India-specific labour-market research and structured transition pathways for affected workers. Training must be linked to realistic alternative roles, with clarity on who pays for reskilling, how long it takes and whether workers can maintain their earnings during the transition.

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The challenge, ultimately, is not to preserve every task in its existing form or to automate as much work as possible. It is to ensure that productivity gains do not come at the cost of an entire generation losing its first opportunity to learn a profession.

As AI takes over more of the work through which expertise is built, India will need to answer a question that goes beyond job losses: if machines do the junior work, where will tomorrow’s experienced professionals come from?