Kashmiri students not to leave Aligarh Muslim University campus: official

The Aligarh Muslim University directed all its students to stay in the campus sensing tensions with the scrapping of Article 370. The central government on Monday scrapped the special power provided to Jammu and Kashmir through Article 370.

The advisory was issued after a meeting with chancellor Tariq Mansoor regarding the security of students as the varsity has around 700 students enrolled for various courses, said an official from the varsity.

“The student security is of our primary concern. The students were told not to leave the campus and stay in their hostel,” the varsity official said.

The varsity campus is mostly vacant as students have left the campus to celebrate Eid. The varsity’s new session began on August 1.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday which proposed the bifurcation of the state into two union territories-Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that when “the situation gets normal and the right time comes” the government is ready to make Jammu and Kashmir a state again, adding that it may take longer than expected. While the Union Territory of Ladakh will be without a legislature, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with a legislature.