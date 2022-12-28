Around 200 IT professionals join IIM Kozhikode’s Executive MBA programme  

Close to 200 candidates from the Information Technology/software related sector 15th batch join the Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP 15) of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode. This year, the institute inducted a total of 530 students out of which 21 per cent are women students.

The institute claims that the admission process saw a jump of nearly 24 per cent this year and witnessed the highest number of applications. The current cohort has representation from diverse industries with an average work experience of 10 years.

Classes will now move back to the 61 centres across India facilitated by IIMK’s technical partner Times Pro and the participants get their first experience of academics conducted during the first in-campus module scheduled for a two-week period in IIM Kozhikode campus.

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) for working professionals is a two-year master’s programme in management offered on Interactive Learning (IL) platform leading to an MBA degree.