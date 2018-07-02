Declared! APTET 2018 results released at cse.ap.gov.in, aptet.apcfss.in: How to download

APTET 2018: The final answer keys are available at cse.ap.gov.in, aptet.apcfss.in APTET 2018: The final answer keys are available at cse.ap.gov.in, aptet.apcfss.in

APTET 2018: The result for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-2018) has been released today. All the candidates who have appeared for the teacher eligibility test can download the respective results on the official websites — cse.ap.gov.in and aptet.apcfss.in. The APTET 2018 was held from June 10 to June 21, 2018. The Paper I was conducted from June 10 to June 12, Paper II (A) from June 13 to June 19, and Paper II (B) on June 21, 2018.

The candidates who wished to be teachers for classes I to V had to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who wished to teach classes VI to VIII had to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who wanted to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII had to appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

APTET 2018 results: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the APTET 2018 results link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: The results will appear.

Step 5: Download and take a print out

This year, a total of 3.97 lakh TET aspirants registered for their exam which was held in both morning and afternoon sessions.

The APTET passing mark criteria vary as per the categories. So for the candidates belonging to the OC community, pass marks is 60 per cent and above, while it is 50 per cent for the BC community. The SC/ST/Differently-Abled (PH) & Ex-Servicemen category candidates, need to score a minimum of 40 per cent and above to be able to get the TET certificate.

