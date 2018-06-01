APTET 2018 Hall tickets out, download at cse.ap.gov.in, aptet.apcfss.in

APTET 2018: The examination is scheduled to be held from June 10 to June 21, 2018. APTET 2018: The examination is scheduled to be held from June 10 to June 21, 2018.

APTET 2018: The hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-2018) has been released on June 5, 2018. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official websites cse.ap.gov.in, aptet.apcfss.in. The examination is scheduled to be held from June 10 to June 21, 2018. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who wish to teach classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II. The Paper I will be conducted from June 10 to June 12, Paper II (A) from June 13 to June 19, and Paper II (B) on June 21, 2018.

Last year, about 4.46 lakh candidates registered for the teachers’ eligibility test, of them, 4.10 lakh appeared for the examination. Among them, 1,00,638 qualified Paper-I, around 1.36 lakh qualified Paper II (Mathematics and Science), 32,138 qualified Paper II (Social Studies) and 24,931 qualified Paper III.

APTET 2018: How to download hall tickets

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: Download and take a print out

APTET is a computer-based test which is being conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 districts of the state. It is held for all those aspiring to be teachers in state government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private un-aided schools in the state for classes I to VIII.

