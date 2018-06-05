Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Released! APTET 2018 hall tickets available at cse.ap.gov.in, aptet.apcfss.in, download now

APTET 2018: All the candidates who registered for the examination can now download the admit card through the official website cse.ap.gov.in, aptet.apcfss.in.

APTET, aptet hall ticket 2018, manabadi APTET 2018: The examination is scheduled to held from June 10 to June 21

APTET 2018 hall ticket: The hall ticket of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-2018) has been released today, on June 5, 2018. All the candidates registered for the examination can now download the same through the official websites — cse.ap.gov.in and aptet.apcfss.in. The examination is scheduled to held from June 10 to June 21, 2018 in Andhra Pradesh. The TET is held to determine the eligibility of the aspirants to work as a teacher in government and other educational institutions.

The candidates who want to be teachers for Classes 1 to 5 have to appear for Paper-I which will be conducted from June 10 to June 12 and the candidates who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8 have to appear for Paper II A (scheduled for June 13 to June 19), and Paper II (B) on June 21, 2018. Those who intend to be teachers for all Classes from 1 to 8 can appear for both papers — Paper-I and Paper-II.

APTET 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Enter your login credentials and submit the details
Step 5: Download and take a print out

About APTET

APTET is a computer-based test which is being conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 districts of the state. It is held for all those aspiring to be teachers in state government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private unaided schools in the state for Classes 1 to 8.

