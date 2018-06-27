APTET 2018 final answer keys released, download at cse.ap.gov.in, aptet.apcfss.in

APTET 2018: The final answer keys are available at cse.ap.gov.in, aptet.apcfss.in APTET 2018: The final answer keys are available at cse.ap.gov.in, aptet.apcfss.in

APTET 2018: The final answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET-2018) has been released on June 27, 2018. All the candidates who have appeared for the teacher eligibility test can download the respective paper answer keys through the official websites — cse.ap.gov.in and aptet.apcfss.in. The APTET 2018 is held from June 10 to June 21, 2018.The Paper I was conducted from June 10 to June 12, Paper II (A) from June 13 to June 19, and Paper II (B) on June 21, 2018.

APTET 2018: How to download final answer keys

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the APTET 2018 final answer keys link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: There will be links to all the papers along with the exam dates and session details. Click on the relevant link

Step 5: The final answer keys will appear. Download and check

Step 5: Download and take a print out

This year, a total of 3.97 lakh TET aspirants registered for their exam which was held in both morning and afternoon sessions.

APTET is a computer-based test which is being conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 districts of the state. It is held for all those aspiring to be teachers in state government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, municipality, private aided schools and private un-aided schools in the state for Classes 1 to 8.

