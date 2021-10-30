scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 30, 2021
MUST READ

APSET 2021 exam tomorrow: Follow important exam day instructions here

The eligibility test will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centres at least by 9:00 am. 

Written by AglaSem | New Delhi I |
October 30, 2021 2:28:51 pm
APSET 2021, APSET examAlong with carrying their admit cards, candidates must carry a valid ID proof (File)

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, will conduct the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2021 tomorrow, October 31, 2021. The eligibility test will be held in the OMR-based pen-and-paper format. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their APSET 2021 admit card from the official website apset.net.in.

Along with carrying their admit cards, candidates must carry a valid ID proof and a blue/black pen to the exam centre. ID proof can include PAN Card, driving license, Aadhaar Card, etc. However, items such as study material, calculators, any electronic devices, stationery items, etc, will not be allowed.

Read |IITs launch new BTech programmes to become ‘industry-ready’

Along with carrying valid ID proof, candidates must carry 1-2 copies of their recent, passport-size photograph to the exam centre. During attendance, the invigilator might paste this photograph on the attendance sheet, as part of the protocol.

In addition to knowing the APSET 2021 syllabus thoroughly, candidates must also pay attention to exam-day instructions. To begin with, all candidates have to carry their admit cards to the allotted centre. If failed to do so, they will not be allowed inside the centre.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 30: Latest News

Advertisement