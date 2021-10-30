APSET 2021 exam tomorrow: Follow important exam day instructions here

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, will conduct the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2021 tomorrow, October 31, 2021. The eligibility test will be held in the OMR-based pen-and-paper format. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their APSET 2021 admit card from the official website apset.net.in.

Along with carrying their admit cards, candidates must carry a valid ID proof and a blue/black pen to the exam centre. ID proof can include PAN Card, driving license, Aadhaar Card, etc. However, items such as study material, calculators, any electronic devices, stationery items, etc, will not be allowed.

Along with carrying valid ID proof, candidates must carry 1-2 copies of their recent, passport-size photograph to the exam centre. During attendance, the invigilator might paste this photograph on the attendance sheet, as part of the protocol.

In addition to knowing the APSET 2021 syllabus thoroughly, candidates must also pay attention to exam-day instructions. To begin with, all candidates have to carry their admit cards to the allotted centre. If failed to do so, they will not be allowed inside the centre.