APSET 2021: Application, exam date, preparation tips, books to refer

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, is going to conduct the State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2021 on October 31, 2021. The registration process for the entrance exam is scheduled to begin on August 11, 2021. Candidates can access the APSET 2021 application form on the official website apset.nic.in. They have time up to September 13, 2021, to complete all registration formalities without paying any late fee charges. Thereafter, authorities are likely to release the APSET 2021 admit cards on October 22, 2021.

However, after timely registering for the APSET 2021, candidates must devise a study plan in order to ace the entrance exam.

As of now, candidates have less than three months to prepare for the APSET 2021 examination. There are certain tips and tricks which they can accommodate into their overall study routine. Firstly, it is important to know the exam pattern. Candidates are aware that the APSET exam comprises Paper I and Paper-II. The first paper is common for all while the second paper is subject-specific. To study for both papers simultaneously, divide the syllabus over a period of two months.

Each paper comprises 10 units and their respective sub-units. Count the total sub-units and then calculate how many of them can be covered every day for a month. By doing so, candidates can allot a daily, weekly and monthly target for themselves. Follow this preparation strategy till the very end to ace the eligibility test.

The second tip is pertaining to the Paper-II APSET 2021 syllabus. This paper shall cover subjects like anthropology, history, chemical sciences, commerce, economics, education, etc depending on the candidate’s preference. While the portion shall differ, there is one commonality – subjects are mostly theoretical. So, the tip here is to create notes and jot down important points. These notes will come in handy for last-minute preparation, especially when candidates don’t have the time to go through heaps of study material.

The third important tip is in line with the second one. Jotting down important points is just a part of preparation. However, candidates must take out time to revise and revisit these points to not lose grip of the topics. This tip is especially useful for subjects like history, anthropology, geography, political sciences, etc. All these are theoretical subjects and unless they have a photographic memory, candidates cannot remember these subjects without constant revision. Make it a point to devote 2-3 hours for revision every day, to strengthen the preparation.

Now, along with tips and tricks, candidates also need the right kind of study material to get a good APSET 2021 result. The study material for the eligibility test comprises three things – reference books, previous year question papers along with APSET 2021 answer keys, and mock tests.

Here are few book recommendations for Paper I:

AP SET paper 1 guide.

NTA UGC NET / SET / JRF – Paper 1

Teaching and research aptitude

UGC NET/JRF/SET teaching & research aptitude

For Paper II, candidates can refer to books such as:

Trueman’s UGC NET Anthropology by AM Tripathi,

UGC NET/SET chemical science by Aditya Tomar,

SET Computer Science and applications

Candidates can refer but should not limit themselves to these suggestions; they can choose the material based on their preferences. Moreover, it is always better to stick to selected sources rather than referring to too many at a time, in order to avoid confusion.

Apart from reference books, candidates must take out time to solve APSET 2021 previous-year questions papers. These papers are easily available online. Moreover, these papers also provide a clear idea about the type of questions being asked in the exam. Additionally, to develop skills like time-management, information-retaining capacity, pressure-management, etc, mock tests prove to be the best source.