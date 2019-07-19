APSET 2019: 10 things you should know about Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test

APSET 2019 details have been announced. The state level test is important for those who wish to become Assistant Professors, Lecturers in AP. Last year, 42663 candidates had appeared in it. Here are 10 things that you need to know about Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2019.

APSET 2019: 10 important things to know

Advertising

1. APSET 2019 will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Both paper 1 as well as paper 2 will take place on the same date. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, and paper 2 shall take place from 11 am to 1 pm.

2. Notification for the exam is releasing on July 28, 2019. Candidates can check it at apset.net.in.

3. Application form for APSET can be filled from August 5, 2019. Online form will be available 24×7 at official website. Mode of applying for the exam is online only. Candidates have to enter various personal, educational, exam related details, upload photograph and signature, and pay fee.

Advertising

4. Last date to apply online without late fee is September 12, 2019. Thereafter candidates can apply with late fee of Rs 1000 until September 19, 2019. After that they can apply until September 26, 2019, with late fee of Rs 2000. Finally last date to apply with late fee of Rs 5000 is October 3, 2019.

5. A new subject on course in visual arts has been introduced in Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2019.

6. Exam will be conducted at exam centres in 6 regional centres namely Anantpur, Guntur, Nellore, Rajamahendravarm, Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam.

7. Paper 1 will be common for all candidates. It will be of general nature intended to asses teaching and research aptitude. It will contain 50 questions of 100 marks to be done in 1 hour. Questions will be in English and Telugu languages.

8. Paper 2 on the other hand will be subject specific. There will be 100 questions of 200 marks to be attempted in 2 hours. Commerce, economics, education, history, political science, public administration and sociology paper 2 will be in English and Telugu. Others will be in English only.

9. Syllabus of APSET shall be same as prescribed by UGC-CSIR, and UGC-NET. Detailed syllabus can be obtained from official website post notification release.

10. Top 6 per cent of the candidates who appear in both papers will be declared as qualified in APSET results. Category wise reservation shall be as per Andhra Pradesh reservation policy, as per which percentage allocation of reservations are BC-A (7 per cent), BC-B (10 per cent),BC-C (1 per cent), BC-D (7 per cent), BC-E (4 per cent), SC (15 per cent), ST (6 per cent).