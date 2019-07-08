APSCHE postpones AP EAMCET option entry process: Check when and how to book a seat

AP EAMCET open entry 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the option entry procedure for admission to Andhra Pradesh based colleges. Earlier the process of option entry and seat booking was to begin on July 8 – Monday at eamcet.nic.in. Now the same will begin after July 12, 2019.

The APSCHE in an official statement said, “In view of certain ranks which are yet to be received in respect of candidates who sought recounting, re-verification of their Intermediate marks, the ongoing certificate verification is extended up to July 11 and the option entry will commence after July 12 instead of July 8.

The allotment list will also be released after July 12 now. Based on the same, the colleges will be allotted. The exact date of release is yet to be announced by the authorities. This year, the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Andhra Pradesh was responsible for the exam conducting process and result declaration.

The ranks are decided based on the marks obtained in the entrance exam as well as the marks obtained in class 12 board exams. Those who have cleared the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can apply (APEAMCET) would have paid fee and booked a seat at apeamcet.nic.in under the process.

The APEAMCET counselling process has already ended and those who have selected their seats will be allowed to book seats by making payment. The procedure will be held rank-wise.

A total of 1,38,160 students qualified for the counselling process. The pass percentage for agriculture and related courses is 83.64 per cent while in the engineering stream, as many as 74.39 per cent students cleared the exam.